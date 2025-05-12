Updated ACC Baseball Standings: Georgia Tech Back in the Top Three Heading Into The Final Weekend
There is one more week left in the regular season for ACC Baseball and there is still a lot to be decided at the top.
After getting run-ruled in game one vs No. 20 Louisville, Georgia Tech rebounded and took the last two games and won the series thanks to some strong pitching from Brady Jones and Jaylen Paden. Now, Georgia Tech has won eight of their last nine games and sit in third place in the ACC standings. The Yellow Jackets travel to Duke this weekend to wrap up ACC play and then will head into the conference tournament.
Florida State is going to head into the final weekend of the regular season in first place and almost certainly hosting a regional no matter what. They could boost their resume next weekend against North Carolina.
NC State is still in the top two and should remain there after playing Stanford next weekend. If North Carolina could find a way to sweep FSU next weekend, they could find themselves as the regular season champions in the ACC.
Duke took two of three from Clemson over the weekend, Virginia was a big winner when they swept Miami, and Wake Forest took two of three from Pittsburgh. The Cavaliers are squarely on the bubble and got a huge boost this weekend by sweeping the Hurricanes.
Looking ahead to next weekend, there are some big series. The biggest one might just be between two bubble teams and arch-rivals, Virginia Tech and Virginia. Both teams need resume boosters and more wins heading into the ACC Tournament and next weekend is the last opportunity.
ACC Baseball Standings (5/12)
1. Florida State (16-8, 36-11)
2. NC State (16-9, 32-16)
3. Georgia Tech (17-10, 37-15)
4. North Carolina (16-10, 37-11)
5. Duke (16-11, 35-16)
6. Virginia (14-10, 30-16)
7. Clemson (15-12, 38-15)
8. Miami (14-12, 30-21)
9. Louisville (14-13, 34-17)
10. Wake Forest (14-13, 34-17)
11. Notre Dame (12-15, 29-19)
12. Virginia Tech (11-16, 29-22)
13. Pitt (10-17, 26-23)
14. Boston College (10-17, 25-26)
15. Stanford (9-18, 25-23)
16. California (7-20, 20-29)
