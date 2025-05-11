Georgia Tech Softball: Yellow Jackets Earn No. 3 Seed In Gainesville Regional
The NCAA Tournament field is set and Georgia Tech is headed down south to play in the Gainesville regional as the No. 3 seed. The Florida Gators are hosting, while Florida Atlantic is the No. 2 seed and Mercer is the No. 4 seed.
It has been a really solid season for the Yellow Jackets.
The regular season concluded with freshman Alyssa Willer leading the team in batting average (.362), on-base percentage (.504), and slugging percentage (.649). Willer’s strong percentages through the 2025 season overall were on display against conference opponents as she finished the year ranked in the top 10 in the conference for slugging percentage (.755), on-base percentage (.521), and on-base plus slugging percentage (1.276) against ACC teams. Not only does Willer’s on-base plus slugging percentage rank her within the top 10 of the ACC’s conference stats, but makes her one of three freshmen within the top 10 rankings. Gracyn Tucker remains one of Tech’s biggest threats on offense with 138 at-bats, 33 runs, 43 hits, five doubles, 12 home runs, 40 RBI, and 84 total bases.
Both Tucker and Willer finished the regular season with six home runs against conference opponents.
Tucker and Willer have each recorded three home runs this season during crucial matchups against top-25 teams.
Junior Paige Vukadinovich helps drive Tech’s offense as well with a team-high 46 runs and eight stolen bases, alongside nine doubles, 21 RBI, and 62 total bases.
Vukadinovich is one of four Yellow Jackets to appear in all 47 of Tech’s 2025 contests, with the other three being Grace Connelly, Emma Simon, and Tucker. With her two hits in the final game of the regular season against Clemson, Vukadinovich leads the Jackets in multi-hit home runs with 11 multi-hit games this season. The senior duo of Sophia Voyles and Kinsey Norton lead Tech’s pitching staff, Voyles with a 2.79 ERA, 113.0 innings pitched and 130 strikeouts and Norton with a 2.90 ERA, 56 strikeouts, and 67.2 innings pitched.
Voyles leads the Jackets in wins (11), game starts (22), game appearances (29), and opposing batting average (.219).Sydnie Watts has worked her way to become one of Tech’s starting pitchers as she has made 16 overall appearances in her freshman campaign, with 12 of those games being started in the circle.Norton has been a vital piece in Tech’s winning strategy as she has made 24 appearances in relief this season and collected five saves along the way. Her five saves in 2025 put her just two shy of the program record for saves in a single season.
Tech’s two transfers have proven to be assets to the Jackets’ arsenal and found their groove in the last few weeks with Addison Leschber recording six runs, 14 hits, six RBI, and 18 total bases, and Eliana Gottlieb recording four runs, nine hits, two home runs, 11 RBI, and 17 total bases. This is the sixth season under head coach Aileen Morales that the Jackets have had a winning overall record, winning home record, and gone at least .500 in road games. The 2025 season also marks the fifth season under coach Morales’ direction that Tech has held a winning record playing at neutral sites.
