Georgia Tech Baseball: Chandler Simpson Signs with Tampa Bay Rays

Chandler Simpson has become the latest player to sign with his MLB team. A second-round pick in last week's MLB draft, Simpson is set to begin his journey to the Major Leagues after signing his contract.

While most players are going to show improvement from year to year, the leap that Simpson took in 2022 was astounding to watch. He improved his average to .433, which led the nation, he hit for a 1.023 OPS and drove in 25 runners. He was consistent in getting on base as the leadoff man and then letting Kevin Parada or first baseman Andrew Jenkins do the rest.

Another strength of Simpson's is his ability to steal bases. He had 24 stolen bases during the 2021 season at UAB, which led the team, and this past season, he had 27 stolen bases for Georgia Tech. He is good at getting on base and advancing once he is.

Good luck to Chandler in his career in the MLB!

