Georgia Tech Football: 2022 Offseason Report Card

There has been quite a bit of change for the Georgia Tech Football program ahead of the 2022 season.

Following a third consecutive three-win season, Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins knew that he had to remake the coaching staff to try and improve this team ahead of what will be a pivotal fourth season.

Fall camp is quickly approaching, as Georgia Tech will open it up on August 5th. With all of the changes made for this program, what grade would Collins and the Yellow Jackets receiver for the offseason that they had? Let's go over the coaching and personnel changes that have happened this offseason and evaluate.

Coaching and Personnel Staff Changes

Georgia Tech Offensive Coordinator Chip Long Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech is only bringing back one member of the previous offensive staff and that is offensive line coach Brent Key.

Former Notre Dame and Tulane offensive coordinator Chip Long is now the play-caller and tight ends coach for the Yellow Jackets. He helped develop good tight ends at Notre Dame and is known for using multiple tight ends in his offense while emphasizing a strong running game. I think this is one of the best moves that Collins made this offseason.

Running backs coach Tashard Choice is now assuming the same position at Texas and his absence does hurt. Choice was a good recruiter, but his replacement, Mike Daniels from the University of Buffalo, has been hitting the trail hard and brings enthusiasm. He is not as proven as Choice, but I think Daniels is a rising coach at his position.

Wide receivers coach Kerry Dixon is now with the Baltimore Ravens and former Notre Dame wide receivers coach, Del Alexander, assumes the position. Alexander coached with Long while they were both with the Fighting Irish and have a good relationship with each other. He brings plenty of experience to the position and has helped develop NFL-caliber receivers while with Notre Dame.

For the first time as the quarterback of Georgia Tech, Jeff Sims is going to have a quarterbacks coach. Former Florida State quarterback and NFL assistant Chris Weinke is now the quarterback's coach for the Yellow Jackets. This was a big move that I think can pay dividends for Sims and the offense.

On the defensive side of the ball, there were some changes as well for the Yellow Jackets.

David Turner comes over after spending the past few seasons as the defensive line coach at the University of Florida. He will be the assistant head coach and defensive run game coordinator for the Yellow Jackets. Getting a coach with his experience will be a potential boost.

Jason Semore is now the new linebackers coach at Georgia Tech, after previously having been at Georgia Tech as an analyst in 2019 and 2020. He was the defensive coordinator at Valdosta State last season.

Travares Tillman is returning to his alma mater to be the defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator. He was previously the cornerback's coach for Mel Tucker at Michigan State.

One change flying under the radar for Georgia Tech is bringing in former Tennessee and Georgia offensive coordinator Jim Chaney as a special assistant to the head coach. Chaney has a ton of experience on that end of the ball and could be a big help.

The biggest addition this offseason to the program in my opinion was bringing over Kenyatta Watson Sr as the director of scouting and pro liaison. Watson has brought energy to the recruiting trail and could be a great long-term addition to the Georgia Tech Football program. This was a great hire by Collins.

Coaching hire grades: B+

Transfer Additions

Georgia Tech Defensive Back Khari Gee 247 Sports

Georgia Tech has been one of the most active teams in the transfer portal and hopes that these new additions can bring depth and some impact players.

At quarterback, Akron transfer Zach Gibson and Clemson transfer Taisun Phommachanh are there to push Sims in camp and provide depth. Both players could be called upon this year if Sims is injured or has struggles and this is the best quarterback depth that Georgia Tech has had in some time.

Two running backs were brought in to help try to ease the loss of Jahmyr Gibbs and both have plenty of experience. Dylan McDuffie, who played for Daniels at Buffalo, and Hassan Hall from Louisville are going to bring different elements to the running game and help projected starter Dontae Smith.

Tight end saw some additions as well, with gifted athlete E.J. Jenkins coming from South Carolina and Luke Benson coming from Syracuse. Long loves using multiple tight ends and Jenkins could be a nightmare matchup for opposing defenses.

The offensive line is undergoing a huge makeover this offseason and it was reflected by the four transfers brought in. Pierce Quick from Alabama, Paul Tchio from Clemson, RJ Adams from Kentucky, and Corey Robinson II from Kansas are all coming to compete and I think there will be a few starters emerging from this group. Look for Quick, Tchio, and Adams to play early.

Defensively, there were a lot of holes for Georgia Tech to fill and they made some additions. Christian Burkhalter is an edge transfer from UCLA and he is hoping to bring some life to one of the ACC's worst pass rushes. Western Illinois transfer Daniel Carson will be there for depth.

The secondary brought in five players, with four of them coming from two schools. Khari Gee and KJ Wallace are coming from Notre Dame. while Eric Reed and Ahmari Harvey are coming from Auburn. Special teams ace Kenny Bennett is coming over from Maryland.

Transfer Grade: B-

Overall Offseason Grade: B

This program improved the coaching staff and depth this offseason, there is no question about that. The biggest question that I have about the transfers is the lack of experience. Because of that, I think it could be tough for some of them to get on the field and make the instant impact the Yellow Jackets really need at some key positions, which could limit the team's ceiling.

I like the coaching staff additions more than I like the transfers themselves, as I think Long, Weinke, Turner, and Daniels could make big impacts this season.

With all of that being said, this team's depth is better than it has been since Collins has been the head coach and this is the kind of coaching staff that he should have assembled when he arrived in Atlanta. Whether this pays off with an improved win total in 2022 is the biggest question for Georgia Tech Football this season.

