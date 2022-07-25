Georgia Tech Football: Ranking the Defenses Georgia Tech Will Face in 2022

Georgia Tech is facing two surefire elite defenses in 2022, but the rest of the teams that they play have significant questions to answer on that side of the ball. That could give a big boost for a Georgia Tech offense that is looking to improve this year.

If the Yellow Jackets' own defense does not improve, it could mean that they find themselves in quite a few shootouts. Georgia Tech is going to have a revamped offensive staff that is going to be tasked with improving the offense and putting points on some of the defenses that they will face this season.

So who has the best defense that Georgia Tech will face this season? Who has the worst? Let's rank all eleven of them (I am not counting Western Carolina).

Be sure to check out where I ranked the offenses that Georgia Tech will face this upcoming season.

Ranking the Opposing Defenses:

11. Duke

Duke has come in last several times this summer in different rankings and this is not going to be any different.

The Blue Devils had one of the worst defenses in the nation last year and there is not much good to say other than new head coach Mike Elko is one of the best defensive coaches in the nation.

There are some potential impact players here though. Linebacker Shaka Hayward and defensive lineman DeWayne Carter are two veteran leaders that will be counted on this season. Elko will get this unit back to respectability before long, but it will be another rough season for the Duke defense.

10. Virginia.

Much like Duke, there was nothing that the Virginia defense did well last season. The Cavaliers ranked 104th in total defense and a putrid 123rd in rush defense.

New coach Tony Elliott brought in Air Force defensive coordinator John Rudzinski to help fix things and he is a veteran coach. There is experience in the secondary and two transfer pass rushers should help, but I don't expect much from the Virginia defense this season.

9. North Carolina

One of the reasons that North Carolina had such a disappointing season in 2021 was because of their defense. Because the defense was so bad, Tar Heel's defensive coordinator Jay Bateman is not with the anymore, and North Carolina head coach brought in old friend Gene Chizik to help turn things around.

There is not a lack of talent on North Carolina's defense. Cornerback Tony Grimes has first-round potential and linebacker Cedric Gray is the leader of the defense. If North Carolina can get some development from the blue-chip players they have on the defensive line, this should be a much better defense than last year.

8. Ole Miss

The Rebels were uneven on defense last season and are going to need improvement if they want to build on their 10-win season from a year ago.

Defensive end Sam Williams is gone and Ole Miss is going to need a big season from guys like Cedric Johnson or former Georgia Tech defensive Jordan Ivey to help make up for the lost sack production from Williams.

Three of four projected starters in the secondary are upperclassmen and a new coordinator could help. The Rebels have to improve on this side of the ball to improve as a program.

7. UCF

The Knights have one of the more underrated defenses in the country and that is thanks to a talented secondary.

Cornerback Davonte Brown is a rising star and Tre'mon Morris-Brash is a potential all-conference pass rusher. This will be a tough defense to solve in the week four matchup in Orlando.

6. Virginia Tech

The Hokies used to consistently be among the top defenses in the ACC and in the country. New head coach Brent Pry is going to be trying to return the program to those heights.

There are some key players to start building the defense with. TyJuan Garbutt is a good pass rusher and Virginia Tech may have the best linebacker group in the ACC, led by Dax Hollifield. The secondary is filled with playmakers and should be a strength. If Virginia Tech makes a surprising challenge for a division title, this defense will be why.

Virginia Tech Defensive Back Armani Chatman Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

5. Miami

Miami should be an improved defense over last season, but this unit still has plenty of concerns.

There are potential superstars here though. Sophomores Leonard Taylor and James Williams both will make impacts this season and the Hurricanes brought in some key transfers as well.

Ahkeem Mesidor from West Virginia and Caleb Johnson figure to start immediately. New defensive coordinator Kevin Steele has led top defenses before and he could have a good one here.

4. Florida State

Florida State did lose reigning ACC defensive player of the year and first-round pick Jermaine Johnson, but this will be a good group.

Albany transfer Jared Verse will look to fill in the shoes of Johnson and he was one of the most sought-after transfers due to his athletic ability. Another impact transfer will be linebacker Tatum Bethune, who is coming over from UCF after having a career-high in tackles last season.

If the secondary improves and does not allow so many big plays like they did last season, this is going to be a good defense.

3. Pitt

The Panthers have been known for strong defenses under head coach Par Narduzzi, but they did slip a bit last year. I think this unit is in for a big bounce-back season and a lot of that is due to their defensive line.

The Panthers are bringing back their entire line up front and Habbakuk Baldonado is in for a big season. Linebacker SirVocea Dennis is one of the best in the country and the secondary has experience. The pass defense was the weakness a year ago, but that won't be the case two years in a row.

2. Georgia

After having one of the greatest defenses of all time in 2021, Georgia will still have one of the best in the country in 2022.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter is set to be a top draft pick in next April's draft and pass rusher Nolan Smith is one of the best in the country. Kelee Ringo is the best part of what might be the best secondary in the country, alongside safety Christopher Smith.

This is a super talented defense, even with so many new faces.

1. Clemson

The best defense in the entire country resides in Clemson, South Carolina, and Georgia Tech is going to be seeing them right off the bat in 2022.

The Tiger's defensive line is going to be absurd this season. Bryan Bresee is back from a knee injury but is set for an All-American season in 2022. Myles Murphy, KJ Henry, Xavier Thomas, and Tyler Davis make up the best D-line in the country.

Linebacker Trenton Simpson is set to be a household name this season, as is Barrett Carter. The secondary is going to have to replace Mario Goodrich and Andrew Booth Jr, but Nate Wiggins is thought to be a first-round type of talent.

Top to bottom, this is going to be the best defense that Georgia Tech will face in 2022.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Basketball is set to open the 2022/2023 season vs Utah in Ft. Myers Tip-Off

Georgia Tech Basketball Offers 2023 forward Dylan James

What Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins had to say at ACC Media Days

Georgia Tech tight end Dylan Leonard is confident in the new offense

Georgia Tech's Dontae Smith is excited about new additions to the running back and offensive line

Zamari Walton is confident things are turning around for Georgia Tech in 2022

Georgia Tech Football: Ranking the Offenses the Yellow Jackets will face in 2022

Georgia Tech Baseball: Zach Maxwell signs with Cincinnati Reds