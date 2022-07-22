Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Basketball set to Open Season vs Utah in Fort Myers Tip-Off

Georgia Tech Basketball is going to open up with a Pac-12 foe for the 2022-2023 season

The schedule has not yet been finalized, but Georgia Tech knows who they are going to open up against for the 2022-2023 season. 

The Fort Myers Tip-Off invitational is on November 21-22 and it will see Georgia Tech take on Utah at 6:00 p.m on Monday, November 21st. It will be the first-ever matchup with Utah in Georgia Tech history. 

The Fort Myers Tip-off is an early season event has four teams and the winners of the two games will face off in the championship game. The other two teams that are playing in this year's event are Marquette and Mississippi State. If Georgia Tech manages to beat Utah, the Yellow Jackets will take on the winner of the Marquette-Mississippi State game. There is another four-team division in the tip-off and it is comprised of Northern Illinois, Sam Houston State, South Dakota, and Long Island University. 

All of the games will be played at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Ft. Myers, FL. 

Head coach Josh Pastner will hope to do well in this event and use it as a springboard for a bounce-back season. 

