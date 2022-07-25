Georgia Tech Football: Three Breakout Stars on Offense for 2022

The Georgia Tech offense is going through a bit of a makeover on the coaching staff and with the personnel. Quarterback Jeff Sims returns, but star running back Jahmyr Gibbs is gone and will have to be replaced, as will some of the leading receivers on the team.

Under new offensive coordinator Chip Long, the running game and multiple tight end sets are going to become vital parts of every game plan for Georgia Tech. Expect to see a lot of matchup hunting on offense with some of the receivers and tight ends and multiple backs being used in the running game.

So who will be the breakout players on this new look Georgia Tech offense?

Dontae Smith- Running Back

Georgia Tech Running Back Dontae Smith Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech is looking for a new lead back with Gibbs off to Alabama and my bet is that Dontae Smith becomes that guy. Smith has shown the ability to be a home run threat out of the backfield, but has not been given the opportunity to carry the load as the lead back yet.

Smith will have other guys like Dylan McDuffie from Buffalo and Hassan Hall from Louisville to compete with for carries, but I think he gets the bulk of them and becomes the go-to guy in the running game.

Leo Blackburn- Wide Receiver

Georgia Tech is having to reload a bit at the wide receiver position in 2022, but the Yellow Jackets are hoping that Leo Blackburn is ready to take the leap and be the matchup nightmare that he was supposed to be coming out of high school.

Blackburn did not play last season because of injury, but it is easy to see where the hype is coming from. He is 6-5 225 LBS and is as athletic as anyone on the team. It would be a huge win for the passing offense if Blackburn takes a leap forward.

E.J. Jenkins- Tight End

Much like Blackburn, there is another option on Georgia Tech that has freakish size and athleticism that is going to be used to find mismatches in the passing game. A transfer I think that could make an impact in that area is South Carolina transfer, E.J. Jenkins.

Jenkins is 6-7 245 LBS and has a great catch radius and speed for his size. Expect Long to his Jenkins all over the field and take advantage of his size in the red zone.

