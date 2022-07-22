Georgia Tech Basketball Offers 2023 Top 100 player Dylan James

One of the nation's top prospects at the power forward position received an offer from Georgia Tech and head coach Josh Pastner this week.

Dylan James, a 6-8 195 LBS player from Winter Haven, Fl, added to his long list of offers with one from the Yellow Jackets, along with some offers from other top programs in the country.

Georgia Tech has one key commit in the 2023 class already, with shooting guard Blue Cain being the headliner in the class. Adding James to the front court would instantly give Georgia Tech some athleticism at the position for the future.

Other offers from James include Alabama, Dayton, Creighton, Florida, Georgetown, Miami, and Virginia Tech, amongst others. It will be a heavy battle for James, but he would be a welcome addition to the class.

