Georgia Tech Football Fall Camp Preview: Wide Receivers

Georgia Tech has not had a lethal passing game in quite some time, but there are some intriguing options on the roster that should make the Yellow Jackets much better this season.

Wide receiver is one of the few positions where Georgia Tech elected to not bring in a transfer. The coaching staff has faith in the veterans and young guys on this team and they hope it pays off in an improved passing game.

This unit is going to be missing some pieces from last season. Kyric McGowan is off to the NFL and Adonicas Sanders transferred to Temple. Those guys were the third and fourth leading receivers on the team.

Last year's leading receiver, Malachi Carter is back to lead this unit and he will be a solid option for quarterback Jeff Sims. Carter had 37 catches for 489 yards and two touchdowns last season. At 6-3 195 LBS, Carter provides a big bodied receiver on the outside, but he is not the only one.

Georgia Tech Wide Receiver Malachi Carter William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

There is a lot of optimism surrounding redshirt freshman Leo Blackburn and it is easy to see why. Blackburn is 6-5 225 LBS physical receiver who is as athletic as they come. He is another potential nightmare matchup for opposing offenses that the Yellow Jackets have and I think he is a breakout candidate.

Other receivers that are going to be receiving playing time are Kalani Norris, Nate McCollum, and Malik Rutherford. Those guys contributed some last year and saw snaps and one of these three needs to step up and be a consistent threat for the Yellow Jackets to have a better passing game.

There are some true freshman from the 2022 recruiting class that could be worth keeping an eye on. Jullian Lewis and DJ Moore are both intriguing guys that could see the field this year.

Carter is the only proven commodity on the team entering the year, but some of these guys have talent, especially Blackburn. Having multiple guys step up is essential for this offense in 2022.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Basketball is set to open the 2022/2023 season vs Utah in Ft. Myers Tip-Off

Georgia Tech Basketball Offers 2023 forward Dylan James

What Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins had to say at ACC Media Days

Georgia Tech tight end Dylan Leonard is confident in the new offense

Georgia Tech's Dontae Smith is excited about new additions to the running back and offensive line

Zamari Walton is confident things are turning around for Georgia Tech in 2022

Georgia Tech Football: Ranking the Offenses the Yellow Jackets will face in 2022

Georgia Tech Baseball: Zach Maxwell signs with Cincinnati Reds