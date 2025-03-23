Georgia Tech Baseball Defeats Notre Dame 10-2 to Complete Sweep And Win 20th Game Of The Year
Georgia Tech had not swept their first two ACC opponents this year, but they got to bring the brooms out today against the Fighting Irish. Georgia Tech took a 2-2 game that was tight for most of the afternoon and scored eight unanswered runs in the final three innings today to clinch the victory, moving the Yellow Jackets to 20-4 and 7-2 in ACC play.
Georgia Tech's offense produces 10 runs on nine hits today and the Yellow Jackets scored at least nine runs in every game of the series. Carson Kerce was 2-4 with an RBI, Will Baker was 2-5 with a double and an RBI, and Vahn Lackey had a 2-RBI day behind the plate.
Riley Stanford got the start today and he managed to get through three innings while allowing two runs and striking out three batters. Caden Gaudett, Jaylen Paden, and Caden Spivey threw for the last six innings, giving up only four hits and striking out 11 batters. Paden led the way with five strikeouts in the three innings he pitched. It was a strong day for the Yellow Jackets bullpen.
Up next for Georgia Tech is a midweek matchup against Kennesaw State, who Georgia Tech beat 11-4 earlier in the season. Then, a big home ACC series against Clemson, who came into the week ranked No. 7 in the country by D1 Baseball.
Here is the lineup that the Yellow Jackets used today:
1. SS Kyle Lodise
2. CF Drew Burress
3. LF Caleb Daniel
4. 1B Alex Hernandez
5. DH Tyler Neises
6. C Vahn Lackey
7. 3B Carson Kerce
8. 2B Will Baker
9. RF Parker Brosius
Riley Stanford was on the mound for the Yellow Jackets this afternoon.
It did not take long for Georgia Tech to get on the board. After two quick outs, Daniel singled, Hernandez walked, and Neises got to first on a fielders choice. The bases were loaded with two outs and Lackey came through with a 2-RBI single to put the Yellow Jackets up 2-0. Kerce grounded out to end the inning, but the Yellow Jackets led.
Notre Dame cut the lead in half in the bottom of the 3rd. A walk and an error put two runners on base and then a ground out advanced them to second and third. Another ground-out hit produced the first run of the game for the Fighting Irish, but Stanford kept it to just one run.
A solo home run for Notre Dame in the bottom of the fourth tied the game 2-2. Caden Gaudette came in to replace Riley Stanford on the mound, striking out two batters quickly, but then giving up a double. He got out of the inning, but the game was now tied and Georgia Tech's offense was having trouble getting going since the first.
After a pair of scoreless innings, Georgia Tech broke the game open in the 7th. Kerce singled and stole second then Baker hit an RBI single to break the tie and take the lead 3-2. After a couple of outs, Burress singled and then stole second, giving the Yellow Jackets runners on second and third with two outs. A wild pitch scored Baker and extended the lead to 4-2 and then Daniel walked. Notre Dame made a pitching change, but then Burress scored on a wild pitch and the score was 5-2. An RBI single from Neises scored one more run to end the inning and now Georgia Tech had some breathing room with a 6-2 lead.
Another wild pitch scored Baker in the 8th inning to make it 7-2 and then Georgia Tech tacked on three more runs in the 9th to finish the game and the series with a 10-2 victory. The Yellow Jackets got their first sweep in ACC play and their 20th win of the season. Up next will be a midweek matchup against Kennesaw State.
