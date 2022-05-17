Georgia Tech Baseball Dominates Akron on the Road

Georgia Tech Baseball came into the night against Akron and expected to get a win and they did just that. Logan McGuire was the starting pitcher against the Zips and the offense had it going from the start of the game.

In the first inning, Tim Borden got things going with a three-run home run that scored Tres Gonzales and Kevin Parada.

McGuire started off the game on the mound in great shape and completely shut down Akron's offense early on. Then in the third inning, the offense struck again courtesy of a two-run home run from first baseman Andrew Jenkins. That made the lead 5-0 in the third.

The home run derby for Georgia Tech continued in the fourth inning when Parada got a three-run shot of his own to make it an 8-0 ballgame. It was Parada's 24th home run of the season.

Stephen Reid got Georgia Tech their fourth home run of the night with his solo blast in the fifth inning to make it 9-0.

Georgia Tech just kept adding runs late in the game. Jake DeLeo had an RBI single to make it 10-0 and then Reid hit another home run, this time a two-run homer to make it 12-0. That would be the final score of the game and Georgia Tech got a win over Akron. The game would be over due to a seven-inning run rule.

The Georgia Tech pitching staff held Akron to only three hits. While the Zips are not the strongest opponent, it was good to see a pitching staff that has struggled this season dominate a game they should have dominated.

Georgia Tech is back in action tomorrow night against Kent State. The first pitch will be at 6:00 p.m

