Georgia Tech Baseball Gets Commitment from Buford 2024 RHP Nate Taylor

2024 Buford Pitcher Nate Taylor committed to Georgia Tech on Tuesday

Georgia Tech Baseball notched another commitment for its 2024 class on Tuesday with the commitment of RHP Nate Taylor, from Buford High School. Taylor is a nice pitching prospect and throws a good fastball. 

Taylor becomes the fifth pitcher to commit to Georgia Tech and that is a good sign considering how poor their pitching has been. Head coach Danny Hall has been busy adding talented prospects during the summer and he has done a nice job of getting quality talent in for the Yellow Jackets. 

At 6-1 195 LBS, Taylor already has a nice frame to fill out for a pitcher and he has the ability to add on to it. This is a guy that I am excited to see play for the Yellow Jackets. 

