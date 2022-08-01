Georgia Tech Football Fall Camp Preview: Linebackers

Georgia Tech is going to be missing their leading tackler from last season, Quez Jackson, but return their other two top linebackers from last season, Charlie Thomas and Ayinde Eley. This is going to be the most experienced position on the Yellow Jackets' defense, but both players are going to have to have marked improvements if the overall defense wants to be better.

Thomas was an All-ACC honorable mention in 2021 after having 70 total tackles and a team-high 10 for loss. Thomas also had two interceptions last season. He has been on the field for the Yellow Jackets ever since his freshman season and he is going to be counted on to improve his play this season while providing leadership to the defense.

The other starter is going to be former Maryland transfer Ayinde Eley. Eley finished second on the team in tackles last season with 88 and starting 11 games at middle linebacker. There is no doubt that Eley is going to be a starter and leader on this defense, but like Thomas, there is still plenty of room for improvement.

How the depth of this position shakes out is going to be interesting. Trenilyas Tatum saw some limited action as a freshman last season and did make his first career start in the game against Notre Dame last year. He was one of the best recruits in Georgia Tech's 2021 class and he should see more time this year.

Georgia Tech Linebacker Demetrius Knight II Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Demetrius Knight II is another player that should see time as well, as he was one of the top reserve linebackers for the Yellow Jackets last season.

Other guys to keep an eye on to push for more prominent roles either as a backup or special teams player is Tyson Meiguez, Khatavian Franks, Kyle Efford, and Taylor McCawley.

Overview:

Thomas and Eley are entrenched as starters, but I think the Yellow Jackets are going to need to find some depth at this position in the fall. This is the most experienced position on the defense, but everyone needs to improve this season.

