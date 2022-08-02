Georgia Tech Football: Offensive Line Depth Chart Projections Ahead of Fall Camp

The offensive line was a definite weakness for Georgia Tech last season and it enters the 2022 season with plenty of questions to answer.

The line last season was an average run blocking unit, but atrocious when it came to pass blocking. There is nowhere to go but up, but this unit has a lot to prove this season and it is vital they become a competent position.

Guys like Devin Cochran and Ryan Johnson are gone and Tech is going to have to have guys step up to replace them. The coaching staff knew that they were going to have to fix their issues up front this season and they were busy in the transfer portal to find help.

The Yellow Jackets brought in four transfers on the offensive line and I think that three of the four players are going to be plug and play guys immediately.

Georgia Tech Offensive Lineman Pierce Quick Jake Crandall/ Advertiser

Pierce Quick was a borderline five-star offensive lineman coming out of high school and went to play at the top college football program in the country at Alabama. Quick saw action for the Crimson Tide as a reserve lineman, but wanted a different opportunity.

He is a guy that is going to be able to come in and play and Tech is hoping that he can live up to his lofty recruiting ranking from high school. Versatility is a strength of Quick's and he could play at either guard or tackle, though I think tackle is where he is most likely to end up.

Another guy that had a high recruiting ranking in high school is Clemson transfer Paul Tchio. Tchio was one of the highest rated players in the state of Georgia and the country and went to Clemson. Tchio could not break out of the role of a backup and is coming home to the state of Georgia to try and have a breakout season.

Tchio is likely to line up at either guard position for the Yellow Jackets and like Quick, the coaching staff is hoping that he can live up to his old recruiting ranking and become a dependable starter.

The other two transfers are Corey Robinson from Kansas and RJ Adams from Kentucky. Adams is the most likely to start of the two and I think Robinson is likely in for a year of development. Look for Adams to compete for a spot along the interior at either guard positions or possibly center and could be an immediate starter.

The guy that is expected to make a big leap is right tackle Jordan Williams. Williams started nine games last season and was the lone bright spot along the line in my opinion. His growth this season is critical to the team.

Weston Franklin appeared in five games last season and the young lineman is going to be competing for a spot this fall. Jakiah Leftwich will be competing on the outside at one of the tackle positions and he has upside.

Other guys that will be in the mix include William Lay, Paula Vaipulu, and Will Scissum. Lay has experience and that could give him and edge in fall camp. Tyler Gibson was the top-rated offensive line recruit for Tech in the 2022 class, but he is probably a year or so away from competing for a starting spot.

2022 Offensive Line Depth Chart Projection

Left Tackle: Pierce Quick

Backup: Jakiah Leftwich

Left Guard: RJ Adams

Backup: William Lay

Center: Weston Franklin

Backup: Will Scissum

Right Guard: Paul Tchio

Backup: Paula Vaipulu

Right Tackle: Jordan Williams

Backup: Jakiah Leftwich

Overview:

These guys can switch up positions, but I feel that Williams, Quick, Tchio, and Adams are safe bets to be starters. The other spot will be up for grabs, but I think Franklin is talented enough to earn it, despite guys like Lay having more experience.

The bottom line is that this unit has to improve and the coaches have to find the best five guys to get on the field. A better offensive line for Georgia Tech is the most important thing for the offense in 2022 in my opinion because of how it can help the development of Jeff Sims at quarterback.

