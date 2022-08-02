Georgia Tech picked up their 14th overall commitment in the 2023 recruiting class yesterday with Alabama-based cornerback L.J. Green joining the Yellow Jackets class. He is the first cornerback to commit to Georgia Tech and he is a talented player, but what are his strengths and what will he look like at the next level?

For starters, Green possesses the kind of athleticism, length, and size you want in a power-five level type of defensive back and he can still add to his frame. At 6-1 170 LBS, Green will have the ability to make plays and defend the pass well with good coaching and development. He flashes those skills consistently when you turn on the film.

Some cornerbacks show hesitancy when forced to have to play the run or make tackles, but Green diagnoses plays well and shows good pursuit when tracking down the ball carrier. When the ball is in the air, he shows the instincts to know when to make a play on the ball and a good ability after he forces a turnover.

His technique could use some work and he will need to be able to play a different variety of coverages, but those are things that can be learned with time and good coaching. Other power-five schools were in pursuit of Green and that shows his talent level and what other coaches think he could be in the future.

I don't think Green is a plug-and-play guy at corner, but given an opportunity to develop, he could become a future starter for Georgia Tech.

