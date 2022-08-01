Georgia Tech Football: Tight End Depth Chart Projection Ahead of Fall Camp

Most Georgia Tech fans know by now that the offense under Chip Long is going to be featuring the tight end position pretty prominently this season. It had become a bit of a forgotten position for the Yellow Jackets over the last couple of seasons, but that is not going to be the case this year.

It was clear that Long, who also serves as the tight ends coach, thought this group needed some new bodies in there. Peje' Harris moved from wide receiver to tight end and Georgia Tech brought in two transfers at the position. E.J. Jenkins is coming over from South Carolina and Luke Benson is coming over from Syracuse.

The veteran in the room is Dylan Leonard, who appeared at ACC Media Days this year and he sounded confident that he and the other tight ends would produce under Long this season. He only caught 11 passes for 112 yards last season, but those numbers are sure to increase.

Georgia Tech tight end Dylan Leonard Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Peje' Harris is going to be an intriguing option for Long to deploy this season. Harris has plenty of receiving upside, but the big question will be whether he can block enough to be used on the field in any scenario.

Jenkins is going to be used as a receiving threat in the red zone and I think he will also see his fair share of reps split out wide to try and find a mismatch. He did not find a place in the South Carolina offense last season, but the Gamecock's questionable quarterback play could have played a factor as well.

Georgia Tech tight end Luke Benson James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Benson is coming in from Syracuse, another program that has struggled to throw the ball recently and he is hoping to carve out a role in this offense. He has the speed to beat linebackers deep over and I think he will contribute the most as a receiver.

It is going to be tough for others to break into this rotation. Guys like Anthony Minella, Chris Miller, Billy Ward, Ben Wilhelm, and Ben Postma are going to be possible special teams players and guys that could come in with an injury.

Tight End Depth Chart Projection

1. Dylan Leonard

2. E.J. Jenkins

3. Peje' Harris

4. Luke Benson

Because Long uses tight ends in various ways and uses multiple players at the position, I think all four of these guys are going to play plenty. Jenkins is also going to line up at wide receiver and I think you could see formations with Jenkins out wide with Leonard and either Harris or Benson at tight end.

12 personnel is going to be popular with Georgia Tech this fall and this will be a position to watch.

