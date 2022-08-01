Will Georgia Tech add More Running Backs to Its 2023 Recruiting Class?

Georgia Tech secured their highest-rated commitment of the 2023 recruiting class last week when four-star running back Javin Simpkins gave his verbal commitment to the Yellow Jackets. He joined Ohio-based running back Trey Cornist as the other running back in the class, giving the Yellow Jackets two guys for the future. The question now is whether Tech will add any more to the position this cycle.

I think that it is unlikely at this point. Recruiting can take weird twists and turns, but I think that Georgia Tech might be content with the two guys that they have at the position.

On the current roster, it is possible that Georgia Tech loses its top three projected rushers after this season. Dontae Smith, Dylan McDuffie, and Hassan Hall could all leave after the season and that could leave Georgia Tech with an empty spot on their offense. Last year's top-ranked recruit, Antonio Martin, will likely be the favorite to take over, but the depth will need to be rebuilt.

There are two guys that Tech has been pursuing this cycle and likely will continue to do so just in case one of their commitments were to flip. Durrell Robinson, a three-star back from Baltimore, has the Yellow Jackets in his final three, along with Boston College and Virginia Tech. He is currently projected to land with Boston College on the 247 Crystal Ball.

Another running back that has been a visitor to Georgia Tech over the summer is Colorado commit AJ Newberry, a three-star running back from Grand Prairie, Texas. Newberry recently took an official visit to Colorado and that seemed to reaffirm his commitment in this class to the Buffaloes, but Tech could still pursue him.

Aside from those two, there is no running back that currently has a Georgia Tech offer that I think they'll pursue. If either Simpkins or Cornist was to flip, that could change of course and there could be some new offers to come in throughout the season, but this is one position that I think Georgia Tech is done at for now in 2023 recruiting class.

