Georgia Tech Baseball has been busy in recent weeks, with adding talented prospects to its roster and seeing guys get drafted in the top 15 of the MLB Draft. They continued to add to their 2024 class with yet another talented pitching prospect.

Cole Royer is a 6-6 175 LBS right-handed pitching prospect from Waynesville, Georgia. Royer can play other positions as well, but he is going to be a pitcher at the next level and he has a chance to be a good one too.

Royer joins Bo Walker and Jackson Blakely as the other prospects that have committed to Georgia Tech for 2024. Head coach Danny Hall is going to need to shore up the pitching and the development of those pitchers.

Georgia Tech had one of the top offenses in school history, but could not get its pitching to be consistent for the 2022 season. That is going to have to change in the future if the Yellow Jackets are wanting to advance past a regional and make noise in the NCAA Tournament.

Watch out for more names to commit and add to the 2024 class in the future. Hall and his coaching staff are doing well right now and hope they can get it up.

