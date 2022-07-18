Georgia Tech Baseball has had another prospect selected in the top 15 of the MLB Draft tonight. Kevin Parada is going to carry on the tradition of Georgia Tech catchers in the MLB and he can be as good as any that have come before him. The New York Mets may have gotten the steal of the draft with Parada falling to them at 11th overall

The Mets are currently leading the NL East and are in need of some power in their lineup for the future. While it might be a few years before Parada makes his Major League debut, I think he is going to be an excellent player once he arrives on the big stage for the New York Mets.

Georgia Tech Catcher Kevin Parada

As the leader of one of the best offenses in college baseball in 2022, there was not a hitter in college that was as consistent as Parada was all season long among different categories. He set a new school record for home runs in a season with 26 and had a .360 batting average for the 2022 season. He ranked among the top five in multiple hitting categories in the ACC, which may have been the top conference in college baseball this past season.

These were marked improvements from his freshman season and that shows that Parada is only improving as an offensive presence. He likely could have been around a third-round pick when he was coming out of high school but decided to bet on himself to improve his draft position while at Georgia Tech.

More Georgia Tech players are expected to be picked in the coming days of the 2022 MLB Draft.

