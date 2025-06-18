Georgia Tech Baseball Lands Starting Pitcher From The Big Ten

.@GTBaseball lands righthander Justin Shadek, who turned in a 52-37 K-BB in 59 IP w/ 7.78 ERA over 15 starts as a redshirt freshman in the Rutgers weekend rotation. Lot of upside, fastball into the upper-90s (primarily 93-96). Seems like a great fit with GT staff. pic.twitter.com/3KL701n2BT