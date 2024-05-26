Georgia Tech Baseball Listed As the Last Team in On D1 Baseball's Updated Field of 64 Projections
It is going to be a tense day for Georgia Tech Baseball tomorrow. The Yellow Jackets were eliminated early from the ACC Tournament and they have had to sit back and wait until Monday when the full bracket is revealed. Will the Yellow Jackets be included in the field of 64 when it is revealed tomorrow?
According to the latest D1 Baseball Projections, Georgia Tech is the last team in the projected bracket.
It was a bad couple of days for Danny's Georgia Tech Baseball team in Charlotte. The Yellow Jackets came into the day squarely on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament and they did not help themselves by going 0-2 in the tournament, including getting run-ruled by Virginia 13-0 yesterday. Georgia Tech's resume is a bit of a complicated one, as they have six series wins in the ACC, which was arguably the toughest conference in the country, and have plenty of good wins. Their RPI is at 46 heading into Sunday.
The projected region that Georgia Tech is in has Tennessee as the host and No. 1 overall seed. UC Irvine and Jackson State are the other teams in the region.
Regular Season Notes (courtesy of Georgia Tech Athletics):
Georgia Tech finishes the ACC Tournament at 31-22, including a 15-15 ACC record during the regular season;
Georgia Tech won five of its last seven ACC series;
Georgia Tech has played eight straight games and 11 of its last 12 games against Top 20 opponents;
Georgia Tech won six ACC series this season, more than any ACC team other than Clemson (8) and North Carolina (7); among Power 5 conferences, only 10 programs won more series
Georgia Tech’s ACC schedule was particularly tough, having the Jackets play a conference-most four Top 15 RPI (top 10 KPI) road;
Georgia Tech had series wins against then-No. 13 NC State (sweep), then-No. 16 Virginia Tech, then-No. 10 Virginia and then-No. 9 Duke;
Georgia Tech finishes with 14 Quad 1 and Quad 2 wins in the RPI, ranking top 25 nationally.