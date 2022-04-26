Georgia Tech Baseball vs Troy Preview

After a disappointing home series against Duke, Georgia Tech Baseball is going to be trying to bounce back in a midweek matchup against the Troy Trojans. The Yellow Jackets lost two of three games against the Blue Devils in a critical series and they will be home for what will be only their third ever matchup with the Trojans.

Troy is 24-14 overall and 10-8 in the Sun Belt and recently lost two of three games in a series against Arkansas State this past weekend. They have some big matchups against Georgia State and Georgia Southern on deck and Georgia Tech has a series against Miami coming up this weekend, so neither team can afford to look ahead.

Losing the series to Duke dropped the Yellow Jackets to 10-11 in the ACC and closer to the bottom of the Coastal Division standings. Georgia Tech used to be able to boast a top-five RPI rating but now sits at 20th. That is not a great sign with the ACC Tournament approaching and then the NCAA Postseason, so that means that Georgia Tech needs to have a good performance on Tuesday night.

The offense has been brilliant, much like most of the year. Kevin Parada and Andrew Jenkins are having phenomenal years at their respective positions and guys like Drew Compton, Chandler Simpson, Stephen Reid, and Tim Borden have been contributors. Compton in particular had a great series at the plate against Duke, hitting four home runs, including a grand slam and the walk-off hit in game one.

The pitching has been the Achilles heel for the Yellow Jackets. Whether it is Zach Maxwell, Logan McGuire, Marquis Grissom, or others, Georgia Tech can't find a guy to give them consistent innings from game to game. The offense is good enough to beat any team in the country, but the pitching is bad enough to lose to anyone at the moment. With less than a month until the ACC Tournament, there is no time better than now for the pitching to improve.

The game against Troy is set to begin at 6:00 p.m in Atlanta and can be seen on ACC Network Extra.

