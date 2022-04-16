Georgia Tech Baseball Wins Game one Against North Carolina 15-12

Georgia Tech was coming off of a loss to Georgia State, a loss that many among the Georgia Tech faithful consider embarrassing. The Yellow Jackets were in need of a bounce-back victory against an ACC opponent and they were going to have to travel to Chapel Hill to get it. Chance Huff was on the mound for Georgia Tech tonight as the starting pitcher against the Tar Heels.

The game started off about as well as the Yellow Jackets could have hoped in the first inning. Kevin Parada drove in two runs with a two-run homer, continuing his insane streak of hitting as of late. Tres Gonzales would score on a wild pitch later in the inning to make it 3-0.

North Carolina did get a run in the bottom of the inning when Alberto Osuna got an RBI single to make the game 3-1. Mikey Madej would hit a three-run home run for the Tar Heels to take the lead 4-3 at the end of the inning.

Georgia Tech's offense would answer though. Andrew Jenkins had a two-RBI triple to give Tech the lead back at 5-4. North Carolina would hit a two-run shot to take the lead at 6-5 and the runs would keep coming in this game.

After the Tar Heels got the lead back, Gonzales would have an RBI double to get the game tied at 6-6. The Yellow Jackets would then get the lead back courtesy of a Tim Borden 2 RBI single and it was 8-6.

North Carolina would answer though and an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth cut the lead to one and made it 8-7.

A three-run home run by Drew Compton in the sixth inning gave the Yellow Jackets some breathing room and made it 11-7.

Hunter Stokley would hit the Tar Heel's third home run of the night to cut the lead to 11-8. Mac Horvath would follow that up with a two-run home run and make it 11-10.

Tech's pitching has been up and down this season and tonight it remained that way. Giving up four home runs to anyone is unacceptable and they can't allow that type of play to continue.

While the pitching was struggling, it was fortunate that the Yellow Jackets had Parada. He delivered another two-run home run to extend the lead back to 13-10 and then Andrew Jenkins hit a solo home run to make it 14-10.

Chandler Simpson had an RBI double to make it 15-10. North Carolina had a chance to make things interesting in the ninth and put up two runs to make it 15-12, but North Carolina found a way to get it done on the road.

The two teams will play game two tomorrow at 2:00 p.m

