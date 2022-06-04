Georgia Tech Defeats Alabama State 13-4 and Avoids Elimination

Georgia Tech was ambushed by the Campbell offense on Friday's opening game of the regional and faced a win or go home matchup against Alabama State on Saturday. The Hornets lost to number one overall seed Tennessee on Friday night, setting up an elimination game with the Yellow Jackets. Chance Huff would get the start for Georgia Tech and the pitching was going to need to be much better if they wanted to stay alive in this regional.

The offense got off to a quick start and got an early 1-0 lead courtesy of an Andrew Jenkins RBI that drove in Chandler Simpson. That would be the only run of the first inning for Georgia Tech and Huff would then take the mound.

It was not a great inning for Huff to start out. Alabama State was able to score two runs and take the lead. After the pitching woes of yesterday, it was important for Georgia Tech to get off to a better start and they did not. It was still early, however.

Georgia Tech was able to get going at the top of of the third when Tres Gonzales hit a three-run home run to give Georgia Tech a 4-2 lead. At the bottom of the inning, Huff pitched a good scoreless inning and Tech would keep the lead heading to the fourth.

Colin Hall was able to extend the lead for the Yellow Jackets with a solo home run to make it 5-2. The Yellow Jackets would keep pouring it on in the fourth though. A sac fly from Simpson made it 6-2 and then a pair of RBI singles from Stephen Reid and Tim Borden made it 8-2.

After a shaky start at the beginning of the game, Huff settled down and gave Georgia Tech a good performance. It was exactly what the Yellow Jackets needed. He was virtually unhittable after the first couple of innings.

Simpson would add on to the lead for Georgia Tech with an RBI single in the fifth to make it 9-2. Jenkins had himself a nice day and had an RBI double to make it 10-2.

Alabama had a chance to cut into the lead in the bottom of the sixth and got the bases loaded, but the Hornets could only manage one run. Georgia Tech would go into the seventh with a 10-3 lead.

Georgia Tech would add three more runs in the top of the seventh. Gonzales had an RBI single to make it 11-3 and then Borden had a two-run single to make it 13-3.

One thing that is worth monitoring is that Parada left the game in the seventh and had ice on his foot. It is unknown if it is anything serious or not, but something to keep in mind.

It was a great performance by the Yellow Jackets today, but the pitching performance by Huff was much needed and should be singled out. He got over the shaky start and dominated the Alabama State offense.

The offense was dominant as well, with Simpson having a 4-4 day and just about everyone contributing in some way.

One thing that should be noted is that Marquis Grissom is going to be fully ready to go in Georgia Tech's game tomorrow. Getting a start like this from Huff afforded Georgia Tech the ability to let their hottest pitcher pitch on Sunday.

Georgia Tech will now await the loser of the Tennessee vs Campbell game that takes place tonight. The game will be at 2:00 p.m.

