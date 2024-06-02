Georgia Tech Defeats UNC Wilmington, Sets Up Regional Final Showdown With In-State Rival Georgia
Georgia Tech's victory over UNC Wilmington was a lot like their win over Army yesterday and with the win, they will now face their in-state rival and regional host, the Georgia Bulldogs, in the regional final. Georgia Tech will have to beat Georgia twice, but they have themselves a shot at advancing to their first super-regional since 2006.
They got an awesome performance on the mound from Cam Jones and a pair of home runs from Drew Burress and Mike Becchetti, and they got a good bullpen game from Dawson Brown. It is going to be a huge challenge for Danny Hall's team, but they played the Bulldogs tight this year and can certainly win a pair of games.
Let's recap the first game of the day in Athens.
Cam Jones got the start on the mound today for Georgia Tech and here is the lineup that the Yellow Jackets used:
1. P Cam Jones
2. CF Drew Burress
3. C Matthew Ellis
4. 1B John Giesler
5. RF Bobby Zmarzlak
6. SS Payton Green
7. 2B Mike Becchetti
8. LF Trey Yunger
9. 3B Carson Kerce
UNCW got a leadoff single, but Jones was able to work around it to get the Yellow Jackets bats up.
Jones was also the leadoff hitter and like UNCW, he got a leadoff single to start the bottom of the 1st, bringing up Burress. Burress would go down swinging, then Ellis flew out, and Giesler struck out swinging, It remained 0-0 headed to the 2nd inning.
Georgia Tech got in a bit of trouble in the top of the 2nd. Jones walked two batters and then gave up a single to load the bases. A double play ended the inning however and the game remained 0-0 headed to the bottom of the inning.
Georgia Tech's bats could still not get much going. Peyton Green got a two out single, but that was all for the Yellow Jackets. The score stayed at 0-0 going to the 3rd.
It did not remain scoreless for much longer. An infield single and then an RBI double gave UNCW the first lead of the game 1-0. That was all they were able to get, but Georgia Tech trailed heading to the bottom of the 3rd.
Kerce and Jones went down quickly and it looked like it was going to be another brief inning for Georgia Tech, but Burress hit a solo home run that tied the game. It was the only run of the inning, but the game was now tied 1-1 heading to the 4th inning.
Jones got into some trouble again in the top of the 4th, but did not allow a run. A leadoff double started things off for UNCW and then Jones hit a batter to give the Seahawks two runners on. He got the final two outs though and the game stayed 1-1 going to the bottom of the 4th.
Georgia Tech would get the lead for the first time in the game in the bottom of the 4th. A one out single from Bobby Zmarzlak got things going and then MIke Becchetti stepped up to the plate and crushed a two-run home run to give Georgia Tech a 3-1 lead.
Georgia Tech managed to get the bases loaded, but could not cash anything in. They now led 3-1 going to the 5th inning. Jones gave up a single in the top of the inning, but got through the rest of it smoothly and the game went to the bottom of the 5th.
Just like in the 4th inning, Georgia Tech was able to load the bases thanks to a one-out double from Giesler and then two walks, but the Yellow Jackets could not do anything with them loaded. It was another missed opportunity for Georgia Tech, but they still led 3-1 going to the 6th inning.
Jones continued his strong day in the top of the 6th. He only allowed one base runner and no runs. Georgia Tech's offense had more chances in the bottom of the inning but could not take advantage. Jones singled and stole two bases and Ellis was intentionally walked, but the Yellow Jackets left runners on the corners. It was another missed opportunity to add to their lead.
Jones came back out to start the 7th inning and he had another fantastic inning. He got through UNCW quickly and sat them down 1-2-3 to send the game to the bottom of the 7th. In seven innings, Jones gave up one run on six hits and struck out three batters.
After Georgia Tech went down in the 7th inning, the game entered into a weather delay and did not start back until 4:35. There were still two innings left to play.
Dawson Brown came in for the Yellow Jackets and replaced Jones. Brown had a fantastic appearance, striking out two batters and getting an easy 1-2-3 inning. The Yellow Jackets were three outs away from advancing to the regional final.
After Georgia Tech went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the 8th, Brown came back to finish the game for the Yellow Jackets and send them to the regional final.
Brown got the first two outs quickly, but then walked the third. The tying run came to the plate, but popped up and Georgia Tech won the game.
Buckle up for Game Two.