Georgia Tech's Alex Hernandez Selected By the Athletics in the MLB Draft

Georgia Tech outfielder Alex Hernandez has become the latest Yellow Jacket to be selected in the 2026 MLB Draft. Hernandez was a key member of Georgia Tech's lineup over the past couple of seasons and was one of the best power hitters in the country.

Hernandez has been selected with the No. 143 pick in the draft by the Athletics, joining fellow Yellow Jacket Drew Burress, who was picked 8th overall yesterday. Hernandez, Burress, Vahn Lackey (3rd overall), Jarren Advincula (45th overall), and Carson Kerce (53rd overall) are the players who have been picked so far.

Herny's going to the @Athletics!!



The GT freshman RBI record holder goes in the fifth round! Congratulations @_AlexHernandez2!#StingEm🐝 pic.twitter.com/E2gTzb0RLp — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) July 12, 2026

What kind of player is Hernandez?

May 31, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Georgia Tech Yellowjackets pitcher/infielder Alex Hernandez (4) singles during the first inning against the Murray State Racers. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While no decision has been made yet, it should be noted that Hernandez still has eligibility and can return to Georgia Tech if he does not elect to sign with his new team. The deadline for players to sign with the team that drafted them is July 27th at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Hernandez was very good from the moment he stepped on campus. During his freshman season in 2025, Hernandez slashed .335 avg/.415 opb/.609 slg with 16 home runs and 69 RBIs. Hernandez improved his averaged slightly this past season, with seeing a slight downtick in some other numbers that he put up.

Georgia Tech had the best offense in the country last season and had one of the best lineups in college baseball history and Hernandez was a big part of that. This season, Hernandez slashed .343 avg/.457 opb/.576 slg with with 13 home runs and 57 RBIs. He also compiled 72 hits, with 10 of them being doubles.

A couple of advanced hitting statistics to note about Hernandez is that he saw his strikeout percentage go up, but also saw his walk percentage increase as well. In 2025, Hernandez had a K% of 18.1% and that increased to 23.8% in 2026. The 2025 season saw Hernandez have a BB% of 11.9% and he increased that to 16% this season.

Hernandez is not the first Yellow Jacket to be selected during this draft. Vahn Lackey was one of the top picks in this draft and he was followed by Burress. Lackey became the first first-round pick from Georgia Tech since Kevin Parada was drafted 11th overall by the New York Mets.

Hernandez is not going to be the last player drafted from Georgia Tech either. Other players who could be selected over the course of this weekend include Tate McKee, Caden Gaudette, Carson Ballard, Kent Schmidt, Ryan Zuckerman, Dylan Loy, Porter Buursema, Justin Shadek, and Mason Patel.

If Hernandez elects to stay in the professional level, he has the skill to be a very good Major League Player in the not so distant future and I would not want to bet against him.