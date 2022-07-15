Former Georgia Tech Tight End Darren Waller Ranked Among NFL's Best by ESPN

It was not that long ago that Darren Waller was showing his potential for the next level while at Georgia Tech and he is currently the most successful former Yellow Jacket in the league.

Despite having a bit of a down year in 2021 due to injury, Waller is still thought to be among the best at his position in the NFL. ESPN has been ranking their top ten at every position in the league and just yesterday, they did so with the tight ends. Waller was chosen as the third-best tight end in the NFL and here is what ESPN's Jeremy Fowler had to say about Waller heading into the 2022 season:

" Waller's 2021 production was unspectacular, due in part to ankle and knee injuries that cost him six games. With 55 catches for 665 yards and two touchdowns, Waller was well off his pace from 2019-20, when he averaged nearly 100 catches and 1,200 yards per year. His 7.1 yards per target were ninth among tight ends, and per NFL Next Gen Stats, his catch rate over expectation was minus-4.9% (21st for TEs with 50-plus targets).

But the numbers don't tell the whole story with Waller, whose presence on the depth chart keeps defensive coaches restless. He's in his prime as the most dangerous matchup tight end in the NFL behind Kelce. Josh McDaniels' offense is expected to feature Waller early and often in Year 1.

"I don't even really look at him as a tight end, though he can function as one," an AFC coordinator said. "You can line him up anywhere. He can bully smaller DBs and has the speed to separate. He's a guy you can throw vertically to and have no reservations, can throw him jump balls, quick passes over the middle. His range is pretty incredible."

His 4.46-second 40-yard dash speed helps him accelerate in the open field, and 23.6% of his catches gained at least 20 yards last season -- third among tight ends with 30-plus receptions.

Waller is not known for his blocking, but at 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds, he can also do damage there when necessary."

This is high praise for the former Georgia Tech star and he is going to have a big season for the Raiders in 2022.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Should Kevin Parada be getting more consideration for the number one pick?

Georgia Tech Baseball: Chandler Simpson 2022 MLB Draft Profile

Georgia Tech Baseball: Zach Maxwell 2022 MLB Draft Profile

Georgia Tech Football: Joshua Nesbitt and Andrew Gardner selected for Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame