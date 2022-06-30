Georgia Tech's Kevin Parada Wins Buster Posey Award for Nation's Top Catchers

Last night, Georgia Tech Baseball catcher Kevin Parada won the 2022 Johnny Bench award. On Wednesday night, Parada added to his award collection with an even bigger trophy.

The Buster Posey Award is awarded to the nation's top collegiate catcher and Parada was that and a lot more this season. He was one of the nation's most complete players and is likely to be a top-five pick in the upcoming MLB Draft.

Parada was the leader of one of the nation's best offenses and he set the new Georgia Tech record for single home runs in one season with 26. He also had 85 RBIs and 85 hits. He was at the top of most offensive categories both in the ACC and around that nation and this award is just another recognition of the season that Parada put together in 2022.

Parada was named a unanimous All-American and has carried on the tradition of great catchers at Georgia Tech. From Jason Varitek to Matt Wieters and now Kevin Parada, it seems like Georgia Tech will always have the next great college baseball catcher waiting in the wings.

