Another Georgia Tech Baseball player has signed with an MLB team this week.

Pitcher Luke Bartnicki signed an undrafted free agent contract with the New York Mets on Tuesday and became the ninth Yellow Jacket to sign his contract. Bartnicki is also the second player from Georgia Tech to sign with the Mets this summer, as Kevin Parada did so after being drafted 11th overall.

Bartnicki played at Walton high school before deciding to stay home and play for Georgia Tech. As a pitcher for Georgia Tech, Bartnicki was used mostly as a reliever and had some bright spots in that role.

Inconsistency plagued him however and that is what caused him to go undrafted. It will be interesting to see what happens at the next level with the left-handed pitcher.

