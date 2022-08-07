EJ Jenkins Hopes to be a Versatile Receiving Threat for Georgia Tech This Season

One of Georgia Tech's most impactful incoming transfers could be EJ Jenkins. Jenkins is coming over from South Carolina, where he was used as a wide receiver and a tight end. At 6-7 243 LBS, Jenkins has the size to be a mismatch against any defense and that is what Georgia Tech is hoping that it gets from him.

I was able to speak to Jenkins at Georgia Tech's 2022 media day and he talked about where he expects to line up for the Yellow Jackets' offense this season and what it has been like learning under offensive coordinator Chip Long.

E.J. Jenkins 3 Gallery 3 Images

When asked if he would be used more as a receiver or a tight end, Jenkins said that he expects to be used as a receiver more often than not. "This year coming in, I think I will be used as more of a receiver type. I was listed at tight end and receiver, but I mostly lined up at receiver. I was used as a tight end depending on the formation and personnel on the field. I just want to be versatile and whatever Coach Long dials up, if they need me at receiver, I will go to receiver. If they need me at tight end, I will go to tight end."

I asked Jenkins about having Long as his offensive coordinator and what he has learned so far and Jenkins has loved what he has been able to learn so far. "I am learning a lot from Coach Long, he has a good head on his shoulders, he really has knowledge of the game, and he gives me great advice on the field and off the field. Me and Coach Long have been building a great relationship together and I am just really excited about the future."

Because of the size similarities, I wanted to ask Jenkins if anyone has tried to compare him to Georgia Tech legend Calvin Johnson and he said those comparisons have not come yet, though he grew up loving Johnson as a player. " Nobody has given me any comparisons to Calvin Johnson, but I met him a couple of times while I was at South Carolina, he was on the sideline during the Auburn game and I got some knowledge from him and he was my idol growing up playing football, so that is who I like to model my game after."

Georgia Tech's fall camp got underway on Friday and the team is preparing for their Labor Day Night showdown with Clemson

