Georgia Tech is going to be sporting two new transfer quarterbacks this season that are going to be providing some valuable depth at the position. Jeff Sims is going to be returning as the starter this season, but he had a problem with injuries last year. Georgia Tech is in a much better place this season with the backups and the guy I think will be the first man up will be Akron transfer, Zach Gibson.

Gibson performed well in games for the Zips last season and might just be scratching the surface of his potential. I caught up with Gibson at Georgia Tech's media day this past weekend to get his thoughts on the offense heading into the season, his expectations for how good the offense can be, and what he has learned so far from quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke.

I asked Gibson about what he is going to bring to the quarterback room and Gibson said the main thing that he is trying to do is make his teammates better and hold them accountable. " Honestly, I am just trying to come in and compete and hold everybody accountable and make everybody better and bring the juice everyday. I feel that is a big part of my game, is bringing the energy and life to the room, so that is what I am trying to focus on now, incorporating my style to what we are doing here."

Gibson spoke about what it has been like being coached by Chris Weinke and he has loved working with him so far. "I have learned a lot from Coach Weinke. He is very hard and kind of a stickler about a lot of things, but he is a good man and he really cares about us. One thing that I can say that I have learned is urgency in my feet. That has been the main thing that we have worked on. He has been such an influence on me and my development, I feel like I am getting better everyday I have been working with him and he has helped me immensely with my game and the next level."

As far as expectations go for the offense, Gibson wanted to be clear that they have a high standard they hold themselves to. " The expectation is that we put 40 a game up. That is the goal. We want to be explosive and fast paced on offense. We are ready to get out there and show people what we can do and this is going to be a new Georgia Tech that we are going to introduce this year."

Georgia Tech is currently in fall camp and preparing for their Labor Day Night showdown with Clemson.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Dylan McDuffie is ready for a role in Georgia Tech's offense

Georgia Tech's T.K. Chimedza is hopeful for the defense to turn it around in 2022

Georgia Tech quarterback Taisun Phommachanh is excited to face his former team in week one

Pierce Quick is set to become a contributor on the Georgia Tech offensive line

EJ Jenkins hopes to become a versatile receiving threat in Georgia Tech's Offense

Georgia Tech's Kevin Harris is ready for a big role on defense

Georgia Tech's Kenny Bennett looks to be special teams ace in 2022

Georgia Tech Basketball lands 2022 prospect Cyril Martynov