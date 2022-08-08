Georgia Tech's T.K. Chimedza is Hopeful for the Defense to Turn it Around in 2022

Georgia Tech is going to be looking for starters to step up on the defensive line this season and it is fair to expect that from T.K. Chimedza. He has battled injuries during his time with the Yellow Jackets, but he is fully ready to go ahead of this season.

I got a chance to talk to Chimedza at Georgia Tech's 2022 media days this past weekend and we talked about the goals he has for himself and for the defense this season. He also talked about how head coach Geoff Collins has been more hands-on with the defense and if there are any big schematic changes that are being implemented ahead of the season.

I asked him how the mood was with the defense at the start of this year's fall camp and what he had been personally working on to get better. Chimedza gave a pretty honest answer about the things that he thought he had to get better at. "It's the same thing for the defense. Effort, takeaways. What I have been working on myself has been finishing plays, I felt I left a lot of plays on the field last season and I felt like that hurt the team so me making more plays on the field is only going to help the team."

We talked about how Collins has been more hands-on with the defense and the defensive line specifically and what that has been like for him. " You know sometimes as a head coach you got to be in drills more and that type of stuff, so sometimes he will come up to the defensive line. Definitely his presence, it definitely shows that he cares about the defensive line and he is in more unit meetings now and his presence is definitely felt."

Chimedza said they were trying to fix the things they did not do well on defense last year rather than implement a lot of schematic changes. " We are basically fine-tuning the things that did not work last year, not too many big changes on the defense, just fixing the small corks and screws that did not work last year."

The defensive line is going to be a vital piece for the Yellow Jackets if they hope to improve this season and Chimedza is going to be a part of it.

Georgia Tech is less than a month away from their season-opening game against Clemson on Labor Day Night.

