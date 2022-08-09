Clemson transfer Paul Tchio is coming from one of the winningest programs of the last decade in college football to a team trying to make its first bowl game under its current head coach. Tchio is going to be competing for a spot on the remade Yellow Jackets' offensive line and he seems confident in the direction of the team as fall camp begins.

I caught up with Tchio at media days this past weekend to talk about facing his old teammates in week one, where the staff has him playing on the offensive line, and what he brings to the program.

I asked Tchio about playing Clemson and his former teammates in week one and what he thought that would be like and he said it would be like practicing against them all over again. "I can't even describe it. It is gonna feel like we are out there at practice again. I have been doing it with them for two years and I have great relationships with the defensive line and we have lifelong friendships. It is going to be very exciting just to compete with them because I think they are the best of the best and it will be another opportunity just to prove what I can do and the competition is going to make me better."

I talked to Tchio about where the coaching staff had him playing on the line and he said he has been working at both left and right guard. " I have been repping at guard right now, both left and right guard."

When asked about his expectations for the offense, he seemed confident about this group's potential. "I think we wanna set the tone upfront and we want to bring the mentality, not just myself but the rest of the guys up front. We wanna send a message that we're here and that we have a foundation here to start winning and we just want the rest of the offense to roll behind the offensive line."

I asked Tchio about coming from a program in Clemson that is used to winning to a program that is trying to get to a bowl game for the first time under Geoff Collins and how he is trying to change the mentality of the team. "Probably just the mentality of winning. I was at Clemson for two years and I know that the little details matter. How you do anything is how you do everything."

Tchio is a favorite to start on the offensive line this season and he could be an impact player for the Yellow Jackets.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Dylan McDuffie is ready for a role in Georgia Tech's offense

Georgia Tech's T.K. Chimedza is hopeful for the defense to turn it around in 2022

Georgia Tech quarterback Taisun Phommachanh is excited to face his former team in week one

Pierce Quick is set to become a contributor on the Georgia Tech offensive line

EJ Jenkins hopes to become a versatile receiving threat in Georgia Tech's Offense

Georgia Tech's Kevin Harris is ready for a big role on defense

Georgia Tech's Kenny Bennett looks to be special teams ace in 2022

Georgia Tech Basketball lands 2022 prospect Cyril Martynov