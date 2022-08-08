Skip to main content
Pierce Quick is Set to Become a Contributor on the Georgia Tech Offensive Line

Georgia Tech is going to need a massive improvement on the offensive line this season to make offensive progress. The pass blocking in particular is going to need to see a leap forward and for that to happen, some of the transfers that Georgia Tech took on the offensive line are going to need to make an instant impact. 

One of the guys that is looking to become an immediate starter is Alabama transfer Pierce Quick. Quick was a highly rated recruit when he came out of high school and played some as a reserve lineman while with the Crimson Tide. 

I caught up with Quick at Georgia Tech's media day and we talked about what he is trying to bring to the team coming over from a winning program like Alabama, where he is lining up on the offensive line, and what it is going to be like facing a Clemson defensive line with multiple potential first-round picks on it. 

Quick wanted to emphasize the importance of making a bowl game and what that can mean for a program. "I would say that the biggest difference that I am trying to bring every day is how great it is to make a bowl game and the feeling of winning a big-time game because a lot of these guys have not made a bowl game and don't really understand how great it is and the number one thing that I am trying to bring is the mentality of we are going to win and the losing mentality of we might win and we need to go into every game believing we are going to win." 

While he has played tackle while in college, it seems that Quick is going to be playing either guard spot on the line for the Yellow Jackets. "Truthfully, I have played all over the place, but for camp and in the summer, I have been mostly just guard, both left and right."

Quick did not shy away from the challenge that the Clemson defensive line is going to present for the young Yellow Jackets offensive line. "We gotta prepare and watch a lot of film on them, but honestly, it is going to come down to us and we can't really worry about what they can do, we gotta worry about what we can do and do what we know we can do."

If the offensive line takes a step forward this year, it is likely that Quick plays a big role in doing so. I expect him to be a starter and immediate impact player up front for the Yellow Jackets. 

Georgia Tech is less than a month away from kicking off the season against Clemson on Labor Day Night. 

