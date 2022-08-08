Georgia Tech wanted to make sure that they had legitimate quarterback depth heading into the season and they did just that. When starting quarterback Jeff Sims went down with an injury last season, Georgia Tech struggled at the quarterback position and they hope that the new depth will ease those concerns.

One of the transfer quarterbacks is Taisun Phommachanh, who is coming over from Clemson, which is ironically the first opponent on the schedule for the Yellow Jackets. I got a chance to speak with Phommachanh at the 2022 Georgia Tech media day this past weekend and we talked about the opportunity to face his old school, his expectations for the offense, and what he has learned under quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke.

Taisun Phommachanh

Phommachanh seemed eager to get to face his former team and he was looking forward to the opportunity in the first game. "It's going to be fun man, it's going to be intense and it is gonna be one for the books I think. Going to war with those guys back in the day and just grinding with them and now being on the opposite side of the ball, it is going to be a fun game."

I asked what he has learned under quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke and Phommachanh had nothing but high praise for his position coach. " The biggest thing that I have learned from him so far is having a sense of urgency and being prepared. He is a guy that likes to bring the energy and he likes to be prepared in what he is doing. Just having him in the room definitely just brings our game to another level and the mindset up and we just wanna attack the day."

When asked about the expectations that he has for the offense, Phommachanh said they just have to focus on executing their jobs. "Our main thing is just executing. Coach Chip Long and coach Weinke, they just put together a great scheme and it is just our job to go out there and just execute the offense."

Phommachanh is going to be competing with Akron transfer Zach Gibson for the backup role behind Jeff Sims.

Georgia Tech is less than a month away from kicking off their first game on Labor Day Night against Clemson.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

EJ Jenkins hopes to become a versatile receiving threat in Georgia Tech's Offense

Georgia Tech's Kevin Harris is ready for a big role on defense

Georgia Tech's Kenny Bennett looks to be special teams ace in 2022

Georgia Tech Basketball lands 2022 prospect Cyril Martynov

Georgia Tech Football Fall Camp Preview: Linebacker Depth Chart Projections

Georgia Tech Football Fall Camp Preview: Defensive Backs

Georgia Tech Football: Defensive Line Depth Chart Projections

Georgia Tech Baseball gets commitment from Buford 2024 RHP Nate Taylor