Georgia Tech's Kevin Parada Signs Contract With the New York Mets

Georgia Tech Baseball had eight players selected in the 2022 MLB Draft and the first Yellow Jacket selected was also the last one to sign.

Kevin Parada, the 11th overall pick in the draft, signed his contract with the New York Mets on Saturday evening. After having one of the greatest individual seasons in Georgia Tech Baseball history, Parada is hoping to be one of the best catchers in the Major Leagues sooner rather than later.

Georgia Tech Catcher Kevin Parada

As the leader of one of the best offenses in college baseball in 2022, there was not a hitter in college that was as consistent as Parada was all season long among different categories. He set a new school record for home runs in a season with 26 and had a .360 batting average for the 2022 season. He ranked among the top five in multiple hitting categories in the ACC, which may have been the top conference in college baseball this past season.

These were marked improvements from his freshman season and that shows that Parada is only improving as an offensive presence. He likely could have been around a third-round pick when he was coming out of high school but decided to bet on himself to improve his draft position while at Georgia Tech.

Huge congrats to Kevin and best of luck to what is sure to be a great MLB career with the New York Mets

