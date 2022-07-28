Georgia Tech Football: Ranking the Wide Reciever Groups Tech Will Face in 2022

I have been ranking the different position groups that Georgia Tech is going to be facing this season and today, it is time for wide receivers.

When ranking the wide receiving groups that Georgia Tech is going to be facing, there are a lot of unproven groups on the schedule, even among some of the top teams on the schedule. Miami and Clemson, the two ACC preseason favorites, have some serious questions at the pass-catching level and both must be addressed.

How these groups compare with Georgia Tech is interesting. The Yellow Jackets are missing some of their top receivers from last year's team, including Kyric McGowan and Adonicas Sanders. Malachi Carter does return, but there are going to have to be some new faces to step up to help quarterback Jeff Sims and this passing attack.

So who has the best receiving group on Georgia Tech's schedule? Who has the worst? Let's rank them below.

Ranking of Opposing Receiving Groups

11. Duke

The Blue Devils are starting over with a new head coach in Mike Elko and that is going to mean some growing pains. Offensively, it is probably going to be a struggle for the Blue Devils in 2022 and some of that is going to be due to a poor receiving group.

Last year's leading receiver Jake Bobo transferred to UCLA and that leaves Jalon Calhoun as the lone reliable guy on the outside. Outside of Calhoun, there is just not much talent on this team at the position.

10. Virginia Tech

The Hokies are going to look different under new head coach Brent Pry and the offense might be a struggle to put together in 2022.

Last year's top two receivers, Tre Turner and Tayvion Robinson are gone and that leaves Kaleb Smith as the top receiver. Da'Wain Lofton and Connor Blumrick are potential breakout players, but this is likely a weak group in 2022.

9. UCF

The Knights are likely to have a good offense in 2022, but I think that the wide receivers are likely to be a weak point.

If UCF improves at the wide receiver position, it is likely because they got production from transfers. Kobe Hudson is coming over from Auburn and Javon Baker from Alabama and both are going to need to be impact player to go along with presumed number one receiver Ryan O'Keefe. This group has potential, but right now it is very unproven.

8. Florida State

I think that Florida State is going to have a good running game, but the passing game and the receivers are a big question mark.

Malik McClain and Ontaria Wilson are back, but the Seminoles are going to need one of the transfers that they brought in to step up. Winston Wright from West Virginia, Deuce Spann from Illinois, Johnny Wilson from Arizona State, and Mycah Pittman from Oregon are going to need to give the passing game some juice. None of these guys produced at their schools and FSU is taking a big chance on them.

7. Miami

Miami has one of the top quarterbacks in the conference, but Tyler Van Dyke is going to need someone on the outside to step up. Last year's leading receivers Charleston Rambo and Mike Harley are gone and the Hurricanes have big questions at receiver.

Clemson transfer Frank Ladson was brought in to provide help and he could be the answer Miami needs. Key'Shawn Smith is an intriguing player and Xavier Restrepo could be a weapon in the slot. Miami also has talented young players like Jacolby George, Romello Brinson, and Breshard Smith that could step up. This is a talented group, but unproven.

6. Clemson

Besides quarterback play, having wide receivers that could consistently make big plays is something that Clemson lacked. They have a few guys that could be stars, but they need to show it in 2022.

The guy I am most excited to watch is Beaux Collins. Collins came on at the end of last season and looks like the receiving threat that the Tigers need. Joseph Ngata and E.J. Williams are also needing to step up. Watch for freshmen Antonio Williams and Adam Randall to possibly see the field.

5. Ole Miss

This is more of a projection than what Ole Miss currently has, but the way Lane Kiffin's offenses always produce, I think this is going to be a good group. Dontario Drummond is gone, but there is talent at the position.

Jonathan Mingo is the likely number one receiver and he will be joined by Dannis Jackson and Jordan Watkins. Jeremiah Dillon is a freshman to watch.

4. Pitt

The Panthers would have ranked at the top of this list had Jordan Addison not transferred to USC, but this is still a good group that they will have in 2022. '

Akron transfer Konata Mumpfield is going to give this unit a boost to go along with the returning leading receiver Jared Wayne. Jaylon Barden is another name to watch as a receiver.

3. North Carolina

North Carolina could be at the top of the list alone just for having Josh Downs. Downs caught over 100 passes last season and is going to be the top target once again for North Carolina, no matter who starts at quarterback.

There are other guys that could be big-time players on this offense as well. Antoine Green and Justin Olson are going to be getting the other share of the targets. Whoever starts at quarterback is going to have some talented players to throw to and not just Josh Downs.

2. Virginia

If football fans are unaware of how good the Virginia receivers and passing game are, they should learn before the season starts. Dontayvion Wicks and Keytaon Thompson are the best duo in the ACC and with Brennan Armstrong at quarterback, the Cavaliers are one of the best passing offenses in the country.

Lavel Davis Jr and tight end Grant Misch are also capable receivers as well. This is one of the best groups of pass catchers in the country and one of the most underrated as well.

1. Georgia

Georgia gets the top spot not because of their wide receivers, but their tight ends. This is one of the best groups of pass-catching tight ends in recent college football memory and they are going to be a nightmare to cover for any team they face.

Brock Bowers is a tight end that is similar to former Florida tight end Kyle Pitts and he is a future first-round pick. LSU transfer Arik Gilbert and Darnell Washington are both mismatches and just incredible receivers.

The actual wide receiver room is also very good. A.D. Mitchell, Ladd McConkey, and Kearis Jackson form a dangerous trio. Combine all of these things together and you have the best receiving group that Georgia Tech will face this season.

