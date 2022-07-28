Georgia Tech Basketball Offers 2024 Guard Sir Mohammed

Georgia Tech is in the middle of an important evaluation period and is currently sending out offers to some of the top prospects in the 2024 class. After sending out one to elite forward Isaiah Evans, Georgia Tech Basketball has one offer out to an elite guard Sir Mohammed, who plays his high school at Myers Park High School in Charlotte.

Mohammed is a top 100 player in the country and the 15th overall shooting guard at 6-5 200 LBS is an explosive athlete who is a good jump shooter.

Being a top player means that he is going to have plenty of offers from other top programs. Cincinnati, Georgia, and Ole Miss are some of the teams that are after Mohammed and I think that list is only going to grow as he is seen by more coaches.

Be on the lookout for more offers to go out during the rest of the summer evaluation period.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Football: Running Back Depth Chart Projections ahead of fall camp

Georgia Tech Football fall camp preview: Offensive Line

Georgia Tech predicted to finish sixth in ACC Coastal Division

Georgia Tech Depth Football: Quarterback Depth Chart Projection ahead of fall camp

Georgia Tech Football: Ranking the best running games that Georgia Tech will face in 2022

Georgia Tech Football Fall Camp Preview: Tight Ends

Georgia Tech Baseball: Chandler Simpson signs with Tampa Bay Rays

Georgia Tech Baseball: Andrew Jenkins signs with Detroit Tigers

Georgia Tech Football lands four-star running back Javin Simpkins

Georgia Tech Football: 2022 Offseason Report Card