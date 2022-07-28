Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Basketball Offers 2024 Guard Sir Mohammed

Georgia Tech Basketball has another offer out to an elite 2024 prospect

Georgia Tech is in the middle of an important evaluation period and is currently sending out offers to some of the top prospects in the 2024 class. After sending out one to elite forward Isaiah Evans, Georgia Tech Basketball has one offer out to an elite guard Sir Mohammed, who plays his high school at Myers Park High School in Charlotte. 

Mohammed is a top 100 player in the country and the 15th overall shooting guard at 6-5 200 LBS is an explosive athlete who is a good jump shooter. 

Being a top player means that he is going to have plenty of offers from other top programs. Cincinnati, Georgia, and Ole Miss are some of the teams that are after Mohammed and I think that list is only going to grow as he is seen by more coaches. 

Be on the lookout for more offers to go out during the rest of the summer evaluation period.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Football: Running Back Depth Chart Projections ahead of fall camp

Georgia Tech Football fall camp preview: Offensive Line

Georgia Tech predicted to finish sixth in ACC Coastal Division

Georgia Tech Depth Football: Quarterback Depth Chart Projection ahead of fall camp

Georgia Tech Football: Ranking the best running games that Georgia Tech will face in 2022

Georgia Tech Football Fall Camp Preview: Tight Ends

Georgia Tech Baseball: Chandler Simpson signs with Tampa Bay Rays

Georgia Tech Baseball: Andrew Jenkins signs with Detroit Tigers

Georgia Tech Football lands four-star running back Javin Simpkins

Georgia Tech Football: 2022 Offseason Report Card

North Carolina Wide Receiver Josh Downs
Football

Georgia Tech Football: Ranking the Wide Reciever Groups Tech Will Face in 2022

By Jackson Caudell10 seconds ago
2024 Prospect Sir Mohammed
Basketball

Georgia Tech Basketball Offers 2024 Guard Sir Mohammed

By Jackson Caudell10 seconds ago
2024 Prospect Isaiah Evans
Basketball

2024 Top 50 Player Isaiah Evans Receives Offer From Georgia Tech Basketball

By Jackson Caudell10 seconds ago
Georgia Tech offensive tackle Jordan Williams will be a leader up front this fall
Football

Georgia Tech Football Fall Camp Preview: Offensive Line

By Jackson Caudell20 hours ago
Georgia Tech Running Back Dontae Smith
Football

Georgia Tech Football: Running Back Depth Chart Projections Ahead of Fall Camp

By Jackson Caudell20 hours ago
Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins
Football

Georgia Tech Football Predicted to Finish Sixth in Coastal Division

By Jackson CaudellJul 26, 2022 2:12 PM EDT
Georgia Tech Infielder Chandler Simpson
Baseball

Georgia Tech Baseball: Chandler Simpson Signs with Tampa Bay Rays

By Jackson CaudellJul 26, 2022 12:26 PM EDT
Andrew Jenkins Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

Georgia Tech Baseball: Andrew Jenkins Signs Contract With Detroit Tigers

By Jackson CaudellJul 26, 2022 12:17 PM EDT
Georgia Tech Tight End Dylan Leonard
Football

Georgia Tech Football Fall Camp Preview: Tight Ends

By Jackson CaudellJul 26, 2022 12:03 PM EDT