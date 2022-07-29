Georgia Tech Football: Wide Reciever Depth Chart Projections Ahead of Fall Camp

Georgia Tech is hoping for an improved passing attack this season and to do that, they are going to have to have some guys step up at the wide receiver position. Two guys that played last year, Kyric McGowan and Adonicas Sanders, are gone and that is leaving some holes open on the offense.

For wide receivers, I divided them into two positions: outside receiver and slot receiver. I think one thing that I am anticipating ahead of this season is that the slot receiver is not going to be used as much in Chip Long's offense due to him using multiple tight end sets.

Georgia Tech Wide Receiver Malachi Carter William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Malachi Carter is going to be the top receiver heading into fall camp and as the returning leading receiver, he is going to be counted on as a leader this fall. Carter finished with 37 catches for 489 yards last season and that was with inconsistent quarterback play. If Jeff Sims stays healthy and improves as a quarterback, Carter could see a bump in production.

The guy that I and most Georgia Tech fans are ready to see on the field is Leo Blackburn. Blackburn is a former four-star recruit that did not play last season because of an injury. At 6-5 220 LBS, I think that Blackburn is going to be a mismatch problem with his size and athleticism and is going to be a breakout star for the Yellow Jackets in 2022.

With McGowan gone, the slot position is going to have to be filled. The guy I think is most likely to step into the slot receiver role is Nate McCollum. McCollum played some in 2022, catching 13 passes for over 100 yards, but he is most likely going to have to play a bigger role in this offense.

Georgia Tech Wide Receiver Nate McCollum Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

There are some young receivers that have been brought in in recent recruiting classes that are going to have to take steps and bring depth. James Blackstrain was a four-star recruit in the 2021 class that did not see any game action last season. He was a top 300 player in the country in high school and can be a threat on the outside.

Kalani Norris caught eight passes last season and is likely going to be a primary backup or rotational player. He had a solid spring and is going to be counted on to continue improving.

Georgia Tech Wide Receiver Kalani Norris Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Malik Rutherford played in three games last season and had a solid game against eventual ACC champion Pitt, catching five passes for 62 yards. He did not record any other statistics but could be the primary backup slot receiver.

Other names to know at receiver include D.J. Moore, Jullian Lewis, and Ryan King.

Wide Receiver Depth Chart Projections:

Starting X Receiver: Leo Blackburn

Backup: James Blackstrain

Starting Z Reciever: Malachi Carter

Backup: Kalani Norris

Starting Slot Receiver: Nate McCollum

Backup: Malik Rutherford

