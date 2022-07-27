Georgia Tech Football: Running Back Depth Chart Projections Ahead of Fall Camp

It is no secret that Georgia Tech is going to have a big hole to fill with superstar running back Jahmyr Gibbs deciding to transfer to Alabama. Gibbs is one of the best running backs in the country and is sure to make a big impact for the Crimson Tide this season, but how does Georgia Tech go about replacing him?

I'll be the first to say that none of the backs on the roster have Gibbs talent level. That is not to say that there are not talented players however, and I think that the running back position is the deepest on the offense.

Georgia Tech running back Dontae Smith William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

The guy that I think is ready to be a breakout star is Dontae Smith. Smith has been waiting patiently for his time to be the lead back behind Gibbs and Jordan Mason and I feel that he is in for a big season.

Last season, Smith carried the ball 68 times for 378 yards and four touchdowns, while averaging 5.6 yards per carry. He is a home run threat any time that he touches the ball and I think that he will be getting plenty of chances to do that this season.

Smith won't be the only guy touching the ball though. Georgia Tech was busy in the transfer portal this offseason and one of the guys that was brought in was Buffalo running back Dylan McDuffie.

McDuffie played for running backs coach Mike Daniels at Buffalo and that familiarity is going to help McDuffie settle in. He is coming off of a 1,000 yard season and is a tough and physical runner. He took over as the Bulls top back towards the middle of the season and improved the Buffalo offense.

I think that McDuffie is going to be the top back behind Smith. They both bring different styles of running and complement each other well. McDuffie will be one of Georgia Tech's best transfers.

The other transfer back that is coming in is Louisville's Hassan Hall. Hall has plenty of experience as a college running back and is going to be a nice addition in the backfield and the locker room. He is already being talked highly of by Smith and his teammates and I think Hall was a good pickup.

He ran for at least 200 yards in every season, including having over 500 yards in 2019. He never could be the top back and was not getting the carries that he desired. He will be firmly in the mix at Georgia Tech.

The other guy that potentially get carries is Antonio Martin, the highest-rated recruit in the Yellow Jackets 2022 class. Martin is a tough and physical runner and will be the back of the future. However, I think it will be tough to get any meaningful carries this season, barring injury.

Projected Running Back Depth Chart:

1. Dontae Smith

2. Dylan McDuffie

3. Hassan Hall

4. Antonio Martin

