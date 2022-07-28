2024 Top 50 Player Isaiah Evans Receives Offer From Georgia Tech Basketball

Georgia Tech Basketball is in the middle of the evaluation period this summer and they have been sending out offers to some of the top 2024 prospects in the country. The latest offer has gone to four-star, top 50 player Isaiah Evans, who plays his high school basketball at North Mecklenberg High School in North Carolina.

Evans is one of the most athletic players in this 2024 class and he is still improving and filling out his frame. At 6-6 165 LBS, Evans is explosive when driving to the rim and getting by defenders and that is his biggest strength.

Because Evans is such a highly touted prospect he is going to have plenty of other offers as well. Arkansas, Memphis, NC State, Tennessee, and others have also offered the talented prospect.

Expect plenty of other offers to roll in from Georgia Tech to other 2024 prospects as the evaluation period continues.

