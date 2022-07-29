Georgia Tech Offers 2024 McEachern Defensive Back Daniel James

Georgia Tech Football is gearing up for the start of fall camp, but that does not mean that the coaching staff is not still evaluating prospects for this year's recruiting class or next year's. The latest offer from the Yellow Jackets staff went to an in-state cornerback from High School powerhouse McEachern named Daniel James.

James is a talented player that is still getting better. He fits best as a clot cornerback right now given his size at 5-10 165 LBS, but that can change in time.

Georgia Tech is not the only offer that James has. NC State, Kansas State, Charlotte, and Georgia State are some of the other schools that have offered James.

Recruiting never slows down, even when the season is right around the corner. Keep an eye out for more offers to potentially come for more prospects from this coaching staff.

