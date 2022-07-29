Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Offers 2024 McEachern Defensive Back Daniel James

Georgia Tech Football offered an in-state cornerback for the 2024 class

Georgia Tech Football is gearing up for the start of fall camp, but that does not mean that the coaching staff is not still evaluating prospects for this year's recruiting class or next year's. The latest offer from the Yellow Jackets staff went to an in-state cornerback from High School powerhouse McEachern named Daniel James. 

James is a talented player that is still getting better. He fits best as a clot cornerback right now given his size at 5-10 165 LBS, but that can change in time. 

Georgia Tech is not the only offer that James has. NC State, Kansas State, Charlotte, and Georgia State are some of the other schools that have offered James. 

Recruiting never slows down, even when the season is right around the corner. Keep an eye out for more offers to potentially come for more prospects from this coaching staff. 

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Football: Ranking the wide receiver/tight end groups on Tech's schedule

Georgia Tech Basketball offers 2024 guard Sir Mohammed

2024 top 50 player Isaiah Evans receives offer from Georgia Tech Basketball

Georgia Tech Football: Running Back Depth Chart Projections ahead of fall camp

Georgia Tech Football fall camp preview: Offensive Line

Georgia Tech predicted to finish sixth in ACC Coastal Division

Georgia Tech Depth Football: Quarterback Depth Chart Projection ahead of fall camp

Georgia Tech Football: Ranking the best running games that Georgia Tech will face in 2022

2024 Prospect Daniel James
Football

Georgia Tech Offers 2024 McEachern Defensive Back Daniel James

By Jackson Caudelljust now
Georgia Tech Wide Receiver Malachi Carter
Football

Georgia Tech Football: Wide Reciever Depth Chart Projections Ahead of Fall Camp

By Jackson Caudelljust now
2024 Prospect Lathan Sommerville
Basketball

Georgia Tech Basketball Offers 2024 Prospect Lathan Sommerville

By Jackson Caudelljust now
Georgia Tech Defensive Lineman T.K. Chimedza
Football

Georgia Tech Football Fall Camp Preview: Defensive Line

By Jackson Caudelljust now
Georgia Tech's Joe Hamilton
Football

Joe Hamilton Named new Radio Analyst for Yellow Jackets Football

By Jackson Caudell19 hours ago
North Carolina Wide Receiver Josh Downs
Football

Georgia Tech Football: Ranking the Wide Reciever Groups Tech Will Face in 2022

By Jackson CaudellJul 28, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
2024 Prospect Isaiah Evans
Basketball

2024 Top 50 Player Isaiah Evans Receives Offer From Georgia Tech Basketball

By Jackson CaudellJul 28, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
2024 Prospect Sir Mohammed
Basketball

Georgia Tech Basketball Offers 2024 Guard Sir Mohammed

By Jackson CaudellJul 28, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
Georgia Tech offensive tackle Jordan Williams will be a leader up front this fall
Football

Georgia Tech Football Fall Camp Preview: Offensive Line

By Jackson CaudellJul 27, 2022 11:30 AM EDT