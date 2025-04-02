Kristian Campbell Reportedly Inks Big Extension With The Boston Red Sox
Former Georgia Tech standout Kristian Campbell has been on a red hot start to the year for the Boston Red Sox and is living up to the hype as one of the best prospects in Major League Baseball. Today, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that Campbell is signing an eight-year, $60M dollar extension with the Red Sox, locking him up for the next few years as one of the cornerstones of the franchise.
So far in five games played this season, Campbell is hitting .375 with one home run and two RBIs.
In his one season on The Flats, Campbell hit .376 for 65 hits, 16 doubles, one triple, four home runs, and 24 RBI. Drawing 29 walks and 11 hit-by-pitches with just 16 strikeouts in 173 at-bats, he reached base at a .484 clip. He was batting in the leadoff spot for much of the season.
In conference play alone, Campbell hit .388 with 45 hits, 10 doubles, and two home runs, drawing 19 walks, five HBP, and striking out just 13 times in 116 at-bats for a .493 on-base percentage
Campbell ranked as the second-toughest to strike out at 10.3 at-bats per strikeout, as well as fourth in on-base percentage, sixth in average, eighth in runs per game and hits per game, and ninth in doubles per game.
It has been an exciting start for the former Georgia Tech standout and he should only continue to get better and better as the season and his career go along. Boston is currently 1-4 to start the season and is in 5th place in the AL East.
