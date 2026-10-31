LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Clemson Baseball Fall Ball Score

After beating Clemson last night in a Fall ball matchup, the Yellow Jackets are going to go head-to-head with the Tigers this afternoon. Follow along right here for the latest live updates from Atlanta!

Bottom of the 5th

Will Baker belts a two-run home run to stretch the lead to 6-2.

Top of the 5th

Clemson leaves a runner stranded and GT leads 4-2 heading to the bottom of the 5th

Bottom of the 4th

Coleman Lewis blasts a solo home run to push the lead to 4-2 heading to the 5th

Top of the 4th

Clemson's Lucas Cannady with a two-out, RBI single to cut the Georgia Tech lead to 3-2 heading to the bottom of the 4th

Bottom of the 3rd

Caleb Daniel gets an RBI to push the lead to 3-0, but the Yellow Jackets leave them stranded heading to the 4th

Top of the 3rd

Jackson Blakely strikes out the side and Georgia Tech leads 2-0 heading to the bottom of the 3rd

Bottom of the 2nd

Nathanael Coupet two-run home run to give the Yellow Jackets a 2-0 lead. Yellow Jackets leave two runners stranded but they are on the board.

Top of the 2nd

The Tigers get a runner into scoring position, but Georgia Tech keeps the score 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd

Bottom of the 1st

Still scoreless heading to the 2nd

Top of the 1st

Gainous has a 1-2-3 top of the first inning that includes one strikeout. 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st.

Starting lineup

1. Kent Schmidt (DH)

2. Ryan Zuckerman (3B)

3. Will Baker (2B)

4. Holden Pantier (1B)

5. Caleb Daniel (LF)

6. Jackson Morgan (CF)

7. Nathanael Coupet (Ex)

8. Coleman Lewis (RF)

9. Jordan Lodise (SS)

10. Logan Keilen (C)

Reid Gainous (SP)