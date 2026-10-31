LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Clemson Baseball Fall Ball Score
After beating Clemson last night in a Fall ball matchup, the Yellow Jackets are going to go head-to-head with the Tigers this afternoon. Follow along right here for the latest live updates from Atlanta!
Bottom of the 5th
Will Baker belts a two-run home run to stretch the lead to 6-2.
Top of the 5th
Clemson leaves a runner stranded and GT leads 4-2 heading to the bottom of the 5th
Bottom of the 4th
Coleman Lewis blasts a solo home run to push the lead to 4-2 heading to the 5th
Top of the 4th
Clemson's Lucas Cannady with a two-out, RBI single to cut the Georgia Tech lead to 3-2 heading to the bottom of the 4th
Bottom of the 3rd
Caleb Daniel gets an RBI to push the lead to 3-0, but the Yellow Jackets leave them stranded heading to the 4th
Top of the 3rd
Jackson Blakely strikes out the side and Georgia Tech leads 2-0 heading to the bottom of the 3rd
Bottom of the 2nd
Nathanael Coupet two-run home run to give the Yellow Jackets a 2-0 lead. Yellow Jackets leave two runners stranded but they are on the board.
Top of the 2nd
The Tigers get a runner into scoring position, but Georgia Tech keeps the score 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd
Bottom of the 1st
Still scoreless heading to the 2nd
Top of the 1st
Gainous has a 1-2-3 top of the first inning that includes one strikeout. 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st.
Starting lineup
1. Kent Schmidt (DH)
2. Ryan Zuckerman (3B)
3. Will Baker (2B)
4. Holden Pantier (1B)
5. Caleb Daniel (LF)
6. Jackson Morgan (CF)
7. Nathanael Coupet (Ex)
8. Coleman Lewis (RF)
9. Jordan Lodise (SS)
10. Logan Keilen (C)
Reid Gainous (SP)
Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell