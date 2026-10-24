Georgia Tech vs Boston College : Game Preview and Final Score Prediction

Game day is here, and it is officially homecoming for the Yellow Jackets. They have Boston College on the slate and are looking to have a successful homecoming and come out with a win. They own the series and are winning 8-5 over the Eagles. Let’s take a look at some of the things to watch for in this game.

Georgia Tech Offense vs Boston College Defense

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Jordan Allen (4) runs after a catch against the Duke Blue Devils in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offense for the Yellow Jackets has been really good as of late and is becoming more consistent. Yes, they had their fair share of struggles in the first half vs. Virginia Tech, but they answered the call in the second half and put together two drives in under a minute that resulted in touchdowns. We are also seeing the offensive line play at a higher level, and a quarterback in Alberto Mendoza who is getting more comfortable.

Last Saturday, Mendoza threw for a career-high 335 yards. One area where the Yellow Jackets can take advantage is the run game. They will return Justice Haynes, who wasn’t listed on the injury report, and Trelain Maddox has also been stellar this season for the Yellow Jackets. Couple that with improved offensive line play for Georgia Tech against a team struggling to stop the run. You have a formula for success.

Boston College ranks No.94 against the run this season, giving up 159.5 rushing yards per game. They can easily hit that mark against the Eagles, especially with how explosive they have been. Then you add in the play-action game, and how the passing offense has been moving for the Yellow Jackets; they should be able to have success. I think you will see the best offensive output this season for the Yellow Jackets, but they must be consistent for four quarters.

“If you want to be consistent, go be consistent. Go do it. Prepare consistently. Live your life consistently, right? And go play consistently. Don't have emotional responses when it's good or bad. Yeah. Get excited when you things good happen, right? Have energy. Play for each other, right? Don't play as independent contractors, right? We're making progress there. I thought last week we made some progress there in certain parts, right? But the small's got to become big before it all can become the whole. And uh so wait after we play a consistent game. Ask me and then I'll turn around and tell you because hindsight's always 2020 right,” said Key.

Georgia Tech Defense vs Boston College Offense

Georgia Tech has a lot of defensive injuries and added three new players to the list this week in Savion Riley, Jaedyn Terry, and Noah Carter. It will also be the second game with the Yellow Jackets leader and captain, Kyle Efford, who medically retired last week.

You can also add one of the best defensive players this season for the Yellow Jackets, Tawfiq Thomas, who is doubtful. It’s a lot of moving parts this week for a wounded defense that has been up and down all year. The Yellow Jackets will be tasked with slowing down Mason McKenzie, who leads the Eagles in rushing with 444 yards this season and three touchdowns. The Yellow Jackets' pressure will be something to watch, and whether they can affect McKenzie. Also, whether they can limit big plays downfield will be another crucial element to watch. The Yellow Jackets are missing a lot of secondary players in this game, and that could loom large.

“It really starts with their quarterback (Mason McKenzie). You know, the quarterback's done a nice job for them. He's a division two transfer from Saginaw. He reminds me a lot of the guy we had here last year in a lot of ways. You know, he runs around, throws a good ball; you can tell he has command and leadership of the offense, and you know, obviously, so with them naming him as a captain, you know, just getting there. So he’s done a good job for him.

Extends plays, scrambles, avoids pressure; you throw on the run, but also is a designed runner, and the quarterback reads. We got to be sharp on defense as far as our quarterback responsibilities and our pass rush responsibilities, and make sure that we keep him contained in the pocket when we can and not allow the big explosives that hurt you with that.

Summary and Prediction

Georgia Tech is playing better offensively and at the right time, and the Yellow Jackets should be able to take advantage of a porous defense. If their defense can create pressure, Georgia Tech should be able to roll in this game. I think they have the highest scoring output of the season.

Final Score: Georgia Tech 51, Boston College 31