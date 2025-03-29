LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Clemson Baseball, Game Three Score
Georgia Tech got one of the most impressive victories of the season earlier today when they beat Clemson 18-2 to even the series against the No. 6 team in the country and now they will play the rubber match. The win moved the Yellow Jackets to 22-5 and 8-3 in the ACC. It was an impressive offensive showing for Georgia Tech and now they will look to win the series vs the Tigers.
Here is how Georgia Tech is lining up for game three:
1. SS Kyle Lodise
2. CF Drew Burress
3. LF Caleb Daniel
4. 1B Alex Hernandez
5. 2B Carson Kerce
6. C Vahn Lackey
7. DH Nathan Waugh
8. 1B John Giesler
9. RF Parker Brosius
Riley Stanford is on the mound for the Yellow Jackets in game two
Top of the 1st
Additional Links
Everything From Brent Key After Georgia Tech's Saturday Spring Scrimmage
Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Get Updated Win Total Projection For the 2025 Season
Georgia Tech Forward Duncan Powell Declares For the NBA Draft