All Yellow Jackets

LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Clemson Baseball, Game Three Score

After beating Clemson 18-2 in game one, Georgia Tech goes for the series win tonight vs the Tigers

Jackson Caudell

LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Clemson Baseball, Game Three Score
LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Clemson Baseball, Game Three Score / Georgia Tech Basebal

Georgia Tech got one of the most impressive victories of the season earlier today when they beat Clemson 18-2 to even the series against the No. 6 team in the country and now they will play the rubber match. The win moved the Yellow Jackets to 22-5 and 8-3 in the ACC. It was an impressive offensive showing for Georgia Tech and now they will look to win the series vs the Tigers.

Here is how Georgia Tech is lining up for game three:

1. SS Kyle Lodise

2. CF Drew Burress

3. LF Caleb Daniel

4. 1B Alex Hernandez

5. 2B Carson Kerce

6. C Vahn Lackey

7. DH Nathan Waugh

8. 1B John Giesler

9. RF Parker Brosius

Riley Stanford is on the mound for the Yellow Jackets in game two

Top of the 1st

Additional Links

Everything From Brent Key After Georgia Tech's Saturday Spring Scrimmage

Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Get Updated Win Total Projection For the 2025 Season

Georgia Tech Forward Duncan Powell Declares For the NBA Draft

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Baseball