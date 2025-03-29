Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Get Updated Win Total Projection For the 2025 Season
Spring practice is currently rolling on for Georgia Tech, and they are two weeks away from their annual White and Gold Spring game. After Spring practice ends, there will be a brief transfer portal window and then teams' rosters will be more or less set for the upcoming season.
Georgia Tech is a team that some around the country see as a potential dark-horse ACC Championship contender and playoff team this season. They return a productive, veteran quarterback in Haynes King, Jamal Haynes returns to lead the rushing attack, the offensive line returns All-ACC guard Keylan Rutledge, and the defense returns experience and leadership with guys like Kyle Efford, Jordan van den Berg, Clayton Powell-Lee, Ahamri Harvey and Rodney Shelley. Not to mention, Georgia Tech still has Buster Faulkner calling the plays and early returns on new defensive coordinator Blake Gideon are positive. For the first time in quite a while, Georgia Tech has expectations coming into the season.
In previous years, the Yellow Jackets' win totals before the season were below five, but this year it is opening at 7.5. CBS Sports analyst Chip Patterson recently discussed the Yellow Jackets' win total and has Brent Key's team going under, just slightly:
Wins: at Colorado, Gardner-Webb, Temple, at Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, Pitt
Losses: Clemson, at Duke, NC State, at Boston College, Georgia
Analysis: "Brent Key has built great momentum since taking over as head coach at Georgia Tech; being a bowl team is now the expectation after a four-season bowl drought from 2019-22. But hitting this number is going to be difficult against a schedule that is annually among the ACC's toughest due to regular appearances from Georgia and Clemson. The ceiling for his team could be knocking on the door of ACC title contention, as every non-Clemson opponent is beatable, but winning all seven of your toss-up games doesn't happen often. In the average, we've got this as a respectable 7-5 campaign that falls slightly under the win total. Pick: Under Under 7.5 (-105)"
When looking at the schedule, there is a chance that Georgia Tech is favored in at least eight games, possibly ten. They will be underdogs against Clemson and Georgia, but you can make the argument that the rest of the games, Georgia Tech is a favorite. Like Patterson pointed out though, they won't be big favorites and they will have to show they can be consistent week-to-week, something that Brent Key has preached about. Key and Georgia Tech have had no problem getting up for ranked ACC teams (ranked teams in general), but it is the other games where there has been inconsistency. Can they put it all together for a big 2025 campaign? It is possible, but they have to prove it on the field of course.
