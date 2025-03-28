Georgia Tech Forward Duncan Powell Declares For the NBA Draft
In a bit of a surprise, Georgia Tech forward Duncan Powell is declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft. Powell announced on Instagram earlier this evening that he is heading to the NBA and that will leave a big void for Georgia Tech to fill. Earlier this week, Georgia Tech point guard Nait George entered the NCAA transfer portal and with Powell now declaring for the draft, two of Georgia Tech's impact players from this season are now gone. It should be noted that he can return to Georgia Tech for one more season if he chooses. Last offseason, Baye Ndongo declared for the NBA Draft, but decided to return to Georgia Tech. The early entry deadline for the NBA is June 15th. Powell has until then to decide if he wants to officially stay in the draft or come back for another season at Georgia Tech.
Powell played in 33 games for the Yellow Jackets, starting 13 of them. He averaged 12.2 PPG, 5.4 RPG and shot 36% from three this season. Powell emerged as a leader and locker room presence for Georgia Tech this season as well. He earned the nickname "Shag Man" and was instrumental in Georgia Tech's late season play, which included beating future NCAA Tournament teams Clemson and Louisville. If he does end up staying in the draft, Powell will leave a big hole to fill on the roster both from an intangible standpoint and an on the court point.
So where does Georgia Tech go from here? They will likely need to find an answer in the transfer portal. They are bringing in one of the top recruiting classes in the ACC, but the freshmen might not be ready to be instant contributors from day one. The transfer portal opened just this week and already Damon Stoudamire is going to be tasked with replacing two of his best players from the previous season.
