LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs No.20 Louisville Baseball, Game Two Score
It was a night to forget for Georgia Tech in game one vs Louisville. The Cardinals jumped out to a massive lead and eventually run-ruled the Yellow Jackets, ending their six game winning streak. Can Georgia Tech bounce back this afternoon in game two vs the No. 20 Cardinals?
Here is how Georgia Tech is lining up for game two:
1. CF Drew Burress
2. 1B Kent Schmidt
3. SS Kyle Lodise
4. RF Alex Hernandez
5. LF Caleb Daniel
6. C Vahn Lackey
7. 2B Will Baker
8. 3B Carson Kerce
9. DH Drew Rogers
Brady Jones the starter today for the Yellow Jackets.
Top of the 1st
Jones gives up a pair of walks, but keeps the Cardinals off the board. Game is tied 0-0 going to the bottom of the 1st
Bottom of the 1st
Burress walked and Schmidt singled to put runners on the corners with no outs and Lodise got the first run of the game across with an RBI single. Lodise would then score on a wild pitch to make it 2-0 and the Lackey got an RBI single to make it 3-0, which is the score going to the 2nd.
Top of the 2nd
A scoreless 1-2-3 inning for Jones. GT leads 3-0 going to the bottom of the 2nd
Bottom of the 2nd
