LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Notre Dame Baseball, Game Two Score

Georgia Tech is going for the series win this afternoon against the Fighting Irish

Jackson Caudell

After scoring a season-high 18 runs in a game one victory on the road vs Notre Dame, Georgia Tech is back in action this afternoon looking for the series win against the Fighting Irish.

Here is the lineup that the Yellow Jackets are using today:

1. SS Kyle Lodise

2. CF Drew Burress

3. LF Caleb Daniel

4. 1B Alex Hernandez

5. DH Tyler Neises

6. C Vahn Lackey

7. 3B Carson Kerce

8. 2B Will Baker

9. RF Parker Brosius

Brady Jones is on the mound for the Yellow Jackets this afternoon.

Top of the 1st

Lodise singled and Hernandez was walked, but no runs were produced. 0-0 going to the bottom of the inning.

Bottom of the 1st

Notre Dame gets a single, but Jones strikes out the final batter and keeps the score at 0-0

Top of the 2nd

The Yellow Jackets got on the board in the second inning. A leadoff single from Lackey led to an RBI double from Kerce to put the Yellow Jackets up 1-0. Then, Baker launched a 2-run home run to extend the lead to 3-0 and Notre Dame still had not gotten an out. After Burress reached base on a fielder's choice, Daniel hit a 2-out RBI double to make it a 4-0 game in favor of Georgia Tech. Following that hit, Hernandez hit an RBI triple that gave Georgia Tech its fifth run of the inning and it is starting to feel like a repeat of yesterday's game. Neises grounded out to end the inning, but Georgia Tech is in complete control

Bottom of the 2nd

Jones strikes out the side and the Yellow Jackets lead 5-0 going to the 3rd

Top of the 3rd

It was a 1-2-3 inning for the Yellow Jackets offense. GT leads 5-0 going to the bottom of the inning

Bottom of the 3rd

Notre Dame scored their first runs of the game in the 3rd. An error, single, and a walk loaded the bases for the Fighting Irish and they got two runs across the plate with a 2-RBI single to cut the lead to 5-2. Another RBI single made it 5-3 and then a walk loaded the bases. Jones day was done and Mason Patel was brought in. Patel struck out a batter and kept Notre Dame from getting any more runs. GT leads 5-3 going to the 4th.

Top of the 4th

Another 1-2-3 inning for Georgia Tech. They lead 5-3 going to the bottom of the inning

Bottom of the 4th

Patel allows a single, but gets through the inning rather easily. GT leads 5-3 going to the 5th

Top of the 5th

Daniel led the inning off with a single, then Hernandez reached on a fielding error to put two runners on. Lackey got a one out sac fly to extend the lead to 6-3 and then Kerce hit an RBI single to make it 7-3. Baker flew out to end the inning, but Georgia Tech made their lead more comfortable.

Bottom of the 5th

Another scoreless inning for Patel. GT leads 7-3 going to the 6th

Top of the 6th

A leadoff walk put Brosius on base and then Lodise blasted his fourth home run of the series to make the lead 9-3. Burress followed that up with a double, but no more runs were added.

Bottom of the 6th

Another scoreless inning for Patel. Georgia Tech leads 9-3 going to the 7th

Top of the 7th

Kerce singles, but it is a scoreless inning for Georgia Tech. GT leads 9-3 going to the bottom of the 7th

Bottom of the 7th

Patel adds two more strikeouts and does not allow a hit. GT leads 9-3 going to the 8th

Top of the 8th

Jackson Caudell

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

